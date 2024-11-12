Bolton and Hoylake properties among £7.5m portfolio for sale with Eddisons

Property group Eddisons has been appointed to sell a prime portfolio of nine, predominantly retail and leisure, properties across the UK with a collective guide price of £7.5m.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Fenwall’ portfolio includes a drive-thru and sit-in branch of Costa on a half-acre site on Cutacre Lane in Bolton, as well as a 23,000 sq ft business unit in Hoylake, on the Wirral, let to publishing business Newhall.

It also features the Stafford branch of Barclays Bank, a Loungers venue in Malvern and a further Costa outlet in Norfolk. The portfolio generates a collective annual rental income of £550,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large, currently vacant, Grade II-listed Regency building on Cheltenham’s famous Promenade, and an ornate three-storey Victorian property in Malvern, let to hospitality group Loungers UK, are also among the nine properties in the portfolio.

New Hall Lane, Hoylake

Eddisons director, Liverpool-based Robert Diggle, said: “These are diverse and high-performing assets that we have been instructed to sell as a whole or individually. A strong tenant profile includes Costa, Vodafone, Barclays Bank, Loungers UK, restaurant chain Cote and health testing company Randox.

“The vacant Cheltenham property has scope to increase annual rental income to £610,000 once it is let. And we are expecting high levels of interest from a range of investors for this portfolio.”

The nine properties that make up the Fenwall portfolio are in Bolton and Hoylake, Stafford, Malvern and Cheltenham, Newbury, Chichester and Lewes in the South East, and Downham Market in Norfolk.