Bolton and Hoylake properties among £7.5m portfolio for sale with Eddisons
The ‘Fenwall’ portfolio includes a drive-thru and sit-in branch of Costa on a half-acre site on Cutacre Lane in Bolton, as well as a 23,000 sq ft business unit in Hoylake, on the Wirral, let to publishing business Newhall.
It also features the Stafford branch of Barclays Bank, a Loungers venue in Malvern and a further Costa outlet in Norfolk. The portfolio generates a collective annual rental income of £550,000.
A large, currently vacant, Grade II-listed Regency building on Cheltenham’s famous Promenade, and an ornate three-storey Victorian property in Malvern, let to hospitality group Loungers UK, are also among the nine properties in the portfolio.
Eddisons director, Liverpool-based Robert Diggle, said: “These are diverse and high-performing assets that we have been instructed to sell as a whole or individually. A strong tenant profile includes Costa, Vodafone, Barclays Bank, Loungers UK, restaurant chain Cote and health testing company Randox.
“The vacant Cheltenham property has scope to increase annual rental income to £610,000 once it is let. And we are expecting high levels of interest from a range of investors for this portfolio.”
The nine properties that make up the Fenwall portfolio are in Bolton and Hoylake, Stafford, Malvern and Cheltenham, Newbury, Chichester and Lewes in the South East, and Downham Market in Norfolk.