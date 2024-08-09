Brainfools takes Lucky Pigeons to Topsy Turvy Family Arts Festival
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lucky Pigeons follows a young businesswoman struggling to keep up with the non-stop helter-skelter of the big City. When she loses her corporate job, she takes her frustration out on the ever-present population of the city streets: pigeons. Conjuring the unearthly world of a flock of energetic, colourful and curious pigeons, birds of a feather flock together as her Saville Row suit turns to iridescent feathers and she grows a beak. She discovers a playful, misunderstood world from a bird’s eye view.
Brainfools is a new grassroots circus company telling social stories with a light-hearted energy, started by Finn Burnett Pope and Toffy Paulweber. What began as two people has so far grown to a collective of acrobats, dancers, puppeteers, musicians and artists. The company explores new and innovative pathways to bring thrills, spills, and chills of live circus performance that engage a little deeper with societal issues and spark some thought and change.
Lucky Pigeons is a deeply soulful story devised in response to witnessing the dehumanising of marginalised groups in London, told through daring aerials and mesmerising acrobatic feats.
Toffy Paulweber comments, Lucky pigeons is a fun, uplifting, contemporary circus fairytale with a unique combination of puppetry, circus and theatre. At Brainfools, we strive to produce work that has a meaningful story, that keeps to a friendly and accessible atmosphere whilst also creating a spectacle that can also be a catalyst for change. We want Lucky Pigeons to raise awareness about the dehumanising experiences faced by marginalised groups and the UK’s homeless population, and we're excited to again be touring environmentally friendly, and bring exciting contemporary circus to the different parts of the UK.
Lucky Pigeons is supported by Arts Council England, National Centre for Circus Arts, Jacksons Lane, Hoxton Hall, Fish Island Circus, Counterpoint Arts, Wandsworth Fringe, 101Outdoorarts and Hoxton Trust.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.