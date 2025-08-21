Breck submits plans for Huyton affordable housing development at former cricket club

Northern property developer Breck has submitted a planning application to Knowsley Council for 81 new affordable houses in Huyton, Merseyside.

The proposed development, which is on the site of the former Huyton Cricket and Bowling Club, will include a combination of one to four-bedroom houses and bungalows for rent and shared ownership. Breck will also renovate the club’s former Grade II listed pavilion, originally built in 1875.

The 6.5 acre site, on Huyton Lane, has been largely unused since Huyton Cricket and Bowling Club folded in 2009. It was purchased by Breck in October 2024 and the planning submission follows extensive pre-application discussions with Knowsley Council and engagement with residents close to the site.

As part of the proposals, Breck will restore the former pavilion in line with guidance from English Heritage and the building will then be made available for community or commercial use.

Huyton Cricket Club. Photo: Brek

Breck is also in advanced discussions with a registered affordable housing provider to acquire and manage the housing units on completion.

Andy Garnett, managing director, Breck said: “Since we acquired the site last year, we’ve been working closely with a wide range of stakeholders including Knowsley Council, local residents and English Heritage to ensure our plans provide real, long-term benefits to the Huyton community.

“There is a strong need for high-quality affordable housing across Merseyside and this development will provide new homes which local families, couples and individuals can be proud of, while breathing fresh life into a heritage asset which has been part of the community for generations.”

Breck specialises in developing affordable houses between 25 and 300 units for registered affordable housing providers as well as homes for open market sale on sites between 10 and 50 units. It currently has a development pipeline of around 2,000 homes across the North, including several sites in Merseyside.

The company is currently awaiting planning decisions for the construction of 139 affordable homes at Elton Head Road, St Helens in addition to 53 affordable homes and commercial space at the Fold Hill pet food factory in Fazakerley, following the company’s decision to rationalise its operations to its headquarters in Lincolnshire.