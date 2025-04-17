Budding Rory McIlroys could win hole in one prizes at Southport crazy golf course this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southport Masters Crazy Golf and Silcock’s Funland have teamed up to run a special Easter giveaway this Easter - for any golfers who can score a mystery hole in one!

The crazy golf course, situated in King’s Gardens, next to Marine Lake, has been entertaining generations of families since it opened in the 1960s.

It offers great value too, with games on the 18 hole course just £5 per player.

During Good Friday (18 April), Easter Sunday (20 April) and Easter Monday (21 April), players are invited to submit their scorecards to the golf attendant in the hut when you have finished your round.

If you have scored a hole in one on the mystery hole, you will win a 100 point voucher to spend in the Prize Shop inside Silcock’s Funland on the Promenade.

Southport Masters Crazy Golf will also be giving out Cadbury’s Creme Eggs and chocolate Easter bunnies to players, while stocks last.

Southport Masters Crazy Golf owner Charles Law said: “We’d love to see people come down and enjoy a round or two of crazy golf with us over Easter!

“It’s great value at just £5 per game, and we wanted to give something back by teaming up with Silcock’s Funland so players can win a 100 point voucher to spend in their prize shop if they score a hole in one on our mystery hole.

“We love to give out prizes!

“And don’t forget - you can always win a free game on the 19th Hole at the course by putting your shot and ringing the bell.

“Enjoy a game and see if you could be the next Rory McIlroy - or like Southport’s own golfing superstar, Tommy Fleetwood!

“Watch out for the Silcock’s Easter bunny too.

“The school Easter holidays have been a brilliant time for Southport. It’s been great to see the town so busy.

“Last week was so sunny and it brought so many people out, not just visitors from around the country, but also lots of families from Southport.

“We’d like to wish everyone a happy Easter!”

Silcock Leisure Group Head of Operations Manager Serena Silcock-Prince said: “We are delighted to be able to sponsor the mystery hole at Southport Masters Crazy Golf this Easter!

“It’s a wonderful family-run attraction which has been going since the 1960s, and has entertained so many children and adults.

“It is a hidden gem in Southport - a real treasure - which needs to be supported.

“King’s Gardens in Southport has been thriving over the school Easter holidays. So many people have come down to play crazy golf, or ride the Carousel, or ride on the boats on the Marine Lake, or enjoy some delicious fish and chips.

“It’s a lovely part of town to visit for all the family to enjoy.”