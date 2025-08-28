Charlotte’s Brightside welcomes funding boost

New Brighton based charity, Charlotte’s Brightside, has received a £3,000 donation from local housebuilder Persimmon Homes North West.

Founded in memory of Charlotte Churchill, the charity supports local people through a wide range of free and low cost activities, initiatives and support.

The donation will be used to help fund the organisations social supermarket, which provides fresh food for their customers, at a fraction of the supermarket cost. The social supermarket aims to end loneliness, tackle mental health struggles and support those who need it.

Angie Churchill, Founder of Charlotte’s Brightside, said: “We are so incredibly grateful for the generous donation from Persimmon Homes, support like this allows us to open our doors and maintain our strong connections with the local community.

Charlotte's Brightside community hub

“It was great that Dave and Connor took the time to visit our centre, meet the team and hear all about what we do. Thank you again from Angie, Olivia and the wonderful team at Charlotte’s Brightside.”

Councillor Paul Martin, New Brighton Ward, commented: “I’ve seen Charlotte’s Brightside grow and develop over the years into an incredible organisation, brought about by the passion and determination of their committed team.

“Their building in the heart of New Brighton is an inspiring hub of community activity and it has been heartwarming to see how far they’ve come in recent years.

“It’s also great to see Persimmon Homes supporting our brilliant Third Sector organisations here in the Wirral and I think I speak for most of us within the Borough in thanking them for the work they are doing to help charities like Charlotte’s Brightside to thrive and survive with initiatives like this.”

Cheque presentation at Charlotte's Brightside in New Brighton

David Hodgson, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes North West, added: “It was a pleasure to meet Angie and the team at Charlotte’s Brightside recently, the work they do within the community is truly inspiring and it is evident how passionate they are about supporting local people.

“Our Community Champions initiative aims to have a lasting positive impact within the communities we serve, and I am confident our donation to Charlotte’s Brightside will do just that. I wish all involved the very best for the future.”