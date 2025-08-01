Chestergates launches new oncology service for cats and dogs in the Northwest

Chestergates animal hospital is launching a new oncology service to provide specialist cancer treatment to cats and dogs in the Northwest of England.

Approximately one in four dogs will get cancer and half of dogs over 10 will develop cancer [i]. A significant proportion of older cats are also predisposed to the disease. The most common cancers for dogs are mast cell tumours, lymphoma and sarcomas, while in cats alimentary lymphoma is the most common. Most of these diseases can be slowed and some can be successfully treated if discovered in time.

Cats and dogs coming to the Chestergates animal hospital in Chester will receive the highest level of care. The new Chestergates oncology service will offer a wide range of treatments, including chemotherapy, surgery and palliative care.

To accommodate diagnosis and treatment of cases a new oncology department has been set up. This includes a dedicated chemotherapy room, access to a variety of chemotherapy drugs, and a fully equipped operating theatre – offering soft tissue and orthopaedic surgery. The department also has access to high frequency ocular ultrasound, magnetic resonance (MRI), and computed tomography (CT) scan equipment to assist with the diagnosis of each animal. In addition, a dedicated and compassionate nursing team will look after oncology patients and facilitate their investigations, care and treatment.

Chestergates animal hospital

The new oncology service will be led by highly-trained clinician in Small Animal Oncology, Nina Vigevani DVM MRCVS. She graduated in 2019 from the University of Milan and has worked in general practice and busy animal hospitals, prior to moving to Chestergates where completed her veterinary residency in Small Animal Oncology at the University of Liverpool. Nina will also be supported by an experienced nurse Deborah Sayer who has a specialist interest in oncology, along with and a team of receptionists and support colleagues who can assist with client queries [ii].

Nina Vigevani, Resident in Small Animal Oncology at Chestergates, said: “Many cats and dogs living to an older age may develop cancer. These cases need to be thoroughly investigated to ensure that diagnoses are properly determined and adequate treatment provided, while assuring the best quality of life to each patient. Our service is designed to help guide owners to make the most informed decision about the varied treatment options available to them and what impact these might have on their pets. We are very pleased to be able to open our new oncology service for cat and dog owners in the Northwest today to provide this essential service.”

Oncology consultations and surgical procedures will be offered at Chestergates Veterinary Specialists to any dog or cat from Monday to Wednesday on a weekly basis.

If veterinary professionals wish to refer a case in oncology or to see what else Chestergates has to offer, please visit https://chestergates.org.uk/referral-services/.

Specialist vet Nina Vigevani

Chestergates Veterinary Referrals is a leading specialist led, multi-disciplinary veterinary referral hospital situated just north of Chester in the Northwest of England. It offers 24 hour 365 days supervised hospitalisation area, separated by species. The Chestergates team offer a broad range of specialist veterinary referral services including anaesthesia and analgesia, cardiology, dermatology, cruciate repair, diagnostic imaging, endoscopy, internal medicine, neurology and neurosurgery, oncology, ophthalmology, rehabilitation & physiotherapy, soft tissue & general surgery, and total hip replacement.

