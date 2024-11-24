Claire House mum Rachel will help to officially start city Santa Dash

A mum who continues to be supported by Claire House Children’s Hospice after the loss of her daughter will help to officially start this year’s BTR Liverpool Santa Dash.

Rachel Marnell and her family will take to the stage on Sunday 1 December, joining other special guests to officially start the 20th anniversary fun run. Almost 8,000 Santas have already signed up.

The red and blue spectacular is thought to be the UK’s biggest festive 5K fun run. And is highly regarded as the city’s kick-start to Christmas.

Online entries have closed. Santas can register at the shop at St Johns Shopping Centre until Saturday 30 November, or until the event is sold out.

The very first BTR Liverpool Santa Dash took place in 2004, the event was created by BTR Liverpool Race Director, Alan Rothwell.

Claire House Children’s Hospice is this year’s Official Charity Partner.

Fundraising Santas have already raised £17,500 for Claire House – but participants can still help and support the charity.

Rachel, from Walton, and her family will be taking part in memory of her daughter Phoebe, who sadly passed away in January 2021. The family have taken part in the BTR Liverpool Santa Dash to fundraise for Claire House ever since. Next weekend they will wear personalised run numbers for the Santa Dash carrying the name of ‘Phe’.

Claire House mascot Claire Bear will be taking part on the day.

Mum Rachel Marnell explained: “No words will ever be enough to explain how grateful we are for the support and care given by Claire House at the most difficult time of our lives. Thanks to the Butterfly Team at Claire House, we were able to spend the most precious time with Phe, that we will cherish forever. I would be lost without the continued support of Claire House, between the therapy and care they provide, as well as the many special events they hold in memory of our children, they really are angels without wings.”

Claire House Children’s Hospice helps seriously and terminally ill babies, children, and young adults live life to the full by creating wonderful experiences and bringing back a sense of normality to family life. By providing specialist nursing care and emotional support, Claire House helps families from Liverpool, Wirral, and beyond smile again when life couldn’t get any tougher.

A donation of £20 could help a family spend their precious last few days together; £40 could help support families saying their final goodbyes; while £60 could help pay for counselling sessions for a bereaved parent or sibling. Every penny really will make a difference.

Santa’s can support Claire House by fundraising or making a one-off donation on the charity’s official event Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/chsantadash2025

Events Fundraiser Debby Lofthouse added: “Claire House is overjoyed to be the Official Charity for the BTR Liverpool Santa Dash 2024. We are the local children’s hospice for Liverpool and beyond, caring for babies, children, and young adults in the surrounding communities. We provide end of life care, emergency care, respite, and support the entire family. By fundraising for Claire House in the Liverpool Santa Dash, our care team will be able to be there for more local parents like Rachel.”

In Demand Radio is Official Media Partner, and the event it also supported by partners St Johns Shopping Centre, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, and Arriva North West.

The main Santa Dash 5K starts at 9.30am from Pier Head Liverpool. The day also includes a Mini Dash 1K for youngsters, starting in Castle Street at 11am.

All Santas will enjoy the same grandstand finish line at Liverpool Town Hall featuring stilt-walking festive characters and ‘real’ snow.

In Demand Radio presenter Claire Simmo will be broadcasting her Sunday show live from the event on Santa Dash Day.

The Santa Dash is accessible and open to everyone. Santas walk, jog, or run alongside wheelchair participants, families, friends or colleagues – there are even Santas in prams, and four-legged furry Santas.

The BTR Liverpool Santa Dash entry fee covers all costs to organise and deliver the event including road closures, safety measures, Santa suits, medals, goodie bags, and entertainment.

BTR Liverpool is the leading independent organisation for creating, managing, and delivering headline running events across Liverpool City Region. Its portfolio includes the BTR Liverpool Half Marathon, BTR Mersey Tunnel 10K, BTR Tour Of Merseyside, Port Sunlight Road Race, BTR Women’s 10K Liverpool, and Run For The 97 5K.

Event details can be found at https://www.btrliverpool.com/santa-dash-event