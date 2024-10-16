Comedy Sensation Paul Foot coming to Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedian Paul Foot will be at Liverpool's 'Playhouse' on the 14th November. Don't miss out on seeing him live in this 5 star show!

Chortle Awards 2024 Best Show nominee Paul Foot is generously giving his ‘connoisseurs’ the chance to see what has been called his most personal, surprising and inspired stand-up offering ever, for the first or second! time, before he starts working on an even more personal and surprising project.

In this show, Paul breaks new ground as a comedian and as a person. Never has he been so vulnerable, honest and happy. You may ask yourself what his secret is, but you will have to hear it from the man himself. With Dissolve – which was just nominated for Best Show at the Chortle Awards 2024, co-won Best Show at the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Awards and was nominated for the NextUp Comedy Award – Paul has reached a whole new swathe of audience, and has affected people in a way he never has previously. If you’ve seen Paul before, this incredible show is something completely different, that will confound and surpass your expectations.

In the year 2022 AD something momentous changed for Paul, and in this show he will reveal how he discovered the secret of life on the outskirts of Lancaster. Inevitably he does get distracted by King Tutankhamun, the House of Lords, Sir Cliff Richard, officious lollipop ladies and what Jesus might have achieved if he’d been a plumber.

Life is a stress: full of rushed breakfasts, angry people, internal conflict, and Jacob Rees-Mogg. But what happens when everything you thought was important – your problems, grievances against others, your very identity – simply disappears?

Paul Foot has been a hero of the alternative comedy circuit for more than two decades. As well as becoming a favourite on Would I Lie To You?, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Paul has performed more than a dozen solo stand-up shows and built up a huge cult following of savvy comedy-goers, dubbed ‘The Guild of Paul Foot Connoisseurs’. He won Best Show at the Sydney Comedy Festival, has twice been nominated for the prestigious Melbourne International Comedy Festival Most Outstanding Show Award and was nominated for the Perrier Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Fringe.

“I will never, ever forget this beautiful show or how it made me feel. Inject Paul Foot into my veins, please." - (5 stars, Entertainment Now)

“True brilliance.” - (5 stars, Scottish Field)

“There’s still no one quite like Foot on the British comedy scene” - (4 stars, The List)

“Foot is funnier and more daring than I’ve ever seen him…[Has] the audience laughing so hard they’re about to leave their bodies” (5 stars, Chortle)