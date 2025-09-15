Community joins forces for Carry That Weight Challenge in aid of James’ Place

The annual Lightbody Health Carry That Weight Challenge, organised by Caring Connections, has successfully completed its sixth year, raising over £2,000 to support men in suicidal crisis through James’ Place Liverpool.

The initiative, now firmly established in the local community, aims to shine a light on the often-unseen emotional weight carried by individuals and families affected by suicide. This year’s walk once again brought together members of the public, who showed their commitment by taking on the challenge and raising vital funds.

The walk is a full marathon distance of over 26 miles from Southport to Otterspool with some participants carrying upto 25kg (55lbs) representing the weight carried for those struggling through mental health crisis.

James’ Place provides free, life-saving therapy to men experiencing suicidal crisis at its centres in Liverpool, London, and Newcastle. Men typically receive six to eight face-to-face sessions with a trained professional therapist in a safe, non-clinical environment designed to provide comfort and hope.

Julie Griffiths co-organiser from Caring Connections, said: “We’re incredibly proud that the Carry That Weight Challenge 2025 has raised over £2,000 for James’ Place Liverpool. This achievement is a testament to the compassion and generosity of our community.

"Every pound raised goes directly towards preventing suicides and supporting men in crisis across Merseyside. It’s a tough challenge, but the impact is life-saving – thank you to everyone who joined and supported us.”

Funds raised from this year’s event will help James’ Place continue its work offering free therapy sessions to men in crisis, ensuring more families are spared the pain of losing a loved one to suicide.

Men living in the North West, North East, or London who are in suicidal crisis can seek help from James’ Place at www.jamesplace.org.uk. Family and friends concerned about a man they know are also encouraged to get in touch.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please visit your local A&E department, call NHS 111 and select option 2, or contact the Samaritans on 116 123. You can also text SHOUT to 85258 for free, 24/7 support.