Countryside Homes is rewarding the Bank of Mum and Dad in Maghull

Family and friends could receive £2,000 for supporting homebuyers

Countryside Homes is thanking the family and friends who help loved ones buy a new home, with the Bank of Mum and Dad paying out £9.6 billion a year.

In response to research from Savills, which reveals that gifts and loans from the Bank of Mum and Dad have totalled £38.5 billion over the past four years, Countryside Homes is introducing its Deposit Assist Scheme at its Eastbrook Village development in Maghull.

The scheme means that if a minimum of 5% gift is made towards a house deposit, Countryside Homes will reward both the contributor and the buyer. The friend or family member could receive £2,000 upon completion, while the buyer will receive £5,000 towards their moving costs.

This is now available on selected properties across Eastbrook Village, including the four-bedroom Stratford and Baybridge, as well as the three-bedroom Ashop house types.

Zac Worthington, Managing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “It’s a challenge for anyone to save for a home in the current climate. Those who help their loved ones deserve a massive thank you; in many cases, they are keeping the dream alive for buyers. Plus our scheme isn’t without benefits for the homebuyer, so it’s a real win-win.”

To find out more about the scheme, visit: https://www.countrysidehomes.com/developments/merseyside/eastbrook-village-maghull

Eastbrook Village has a range of three and four-bedroom homes available with costs starting at £295,000.