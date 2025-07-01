Deloitte’s Summer Vacation Scheme offers real-life work experience to students across the North West

Deloitte's immersive Summer Vacation Scheme began on June 30, welcoming 460 UK university students to 15 Deloitte UK offices nationwide.

The summer paid work experience is for university students who are in the penultimate year of their degree. Participants gain a valuable insight into a career in professional services, including the opportunity to work closely with the firm’s audit and assurance; and tax and legal businesses, as well as the consultative businesses - strategy, risk and transactions advisory; and technology and transformation. There may also be an opportunity to receive an offer for a place on the firm’s coveted graduate programme.

Throughout the programme, students take part in real-life client work and on team projects, gaining a valuable grounding in professional skills, such as teamwork, and confidence and communication skills.

Chris Langford, who was promoted to partner in the firm’s tax and legal team earlier this month in Liverpool, attended the Summer Vacation Scheme in 2006 when he was a student at the University of Birmingham. He was one of the seven new partners in the latest round of national partner promotions who had previously completed the Summer Vacation Scheme.

Chris Langford, tax partner at Deloitte in Liverpool, said:“Deloitte’s Summer Vacation Scheme is a valuable opportunity for students to gain real-life work experience, develop essential career skills and build their confidence over a number of weeks. The programme was a huge catalyst in launching my own career at Deloitte, from initially getting me through the door, to now being promoted to partner. The programme gave me the chance to contribute to client work and exciting projects. I wish all this year’s participants the best of luck and hope they find the experience as rewarding as I did.”

Jackie Henry, managing partner for people and purpose at Deloitte, added:“Each year, we see hundreds of bright, talented and motivated young people join our Summer Vacation Scheme and I’m looking forward to seeing the new faces across our offices this summer.

“I find it incredibly inspiring seeing the students develop valuable career skills, get stuck into client projects and grow in confidence as the weeks go on. I wish each student all the best this year and I encourage them to make the most of this wonderful opportunity.”