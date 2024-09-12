Discover the Emotional Landscape of "Elemental" at Alison Bradley Gallery
With over twenty years of professional painting experience, Alison Bradley has long been inspired by the landscapes of North Wales, the Lake District, and the Wirral – regions close to both her heart and her home in the Clwydian Hills of North-East Wales. However, in "Elemental," she moves beyond geographical references, inviting viewers to engage with the feelings and atmospheres that her loosely rendered oil paintings evoke.
The exhibition’s centrepiece, "Serenity," exemplifies this approach. A calming expanse of beach invites the viewer into a meditative experience. The painting’s dominant blues, combined with the gentle interplay of light on wet sand, evoke a sense of peace and tranquillity, offering a moment of escape and reflection.
“Elemental” is not just an exhibition; it’s an invitation to reconnect with the natural world. Whether you’re a seasoned art collector or simply someone who loves the outdoors, this collection will resonate deeply with your love for nature and your desire to see it through fresh eyes.
Reflecting on her new collection, Alison said, “For many years my work has been about light and atmosphere, but it has usually also been tied to a location. Painting Elemental has allowed me completely free expression of those aspects that drive an emotional connection with the artwork. I’m delighted with the result.”
To celebrate the opening of "Elemental," Alison is making a special offer to readers of this publication – visit www.alisonbradleyart.com/offers and claim your free A5 art print, so you can experience the beauty of her work in your own home.
Join us at the Alison Bradley Gallery in Chester, where nature, emotion, and art converge. Whether you leave with a new piece for your collection or just a renewed appreciation for the world around you, we promise an experience that will stay with you long after the exhibition closes.
