DJH accelerates its North West expansion with strategic acquisition of Haines Watts’ Liverpool, Chester and Wirral offices

Professional services group DJH has successfully acquired three Haines Watts offices located in Chester city, Liverpool and Wirral, significantly strengthening its presence across the region.

As a result of the deal, the UK top 30 accountancy firm will grow its turnover to £61.5million, with revenues in the North West surpassing £24million.

All the newly acquired offices will operate under the DJH banner with immediate effect, strengthening and complementing the firm’s existing operations in Altrincham, Bury, Chester, Manchester and Nantwich.

This strategic move reinforces the group’s ongoing commitment to providing the most comprehensive accounting and business advisory service offer to businesses across Merseyside and Cheshire.

Tim Cherry (Director - Liverpool), Joe Walters (Director – Chester city), Scott Heath (CEO - DJH), Steve Greensill (Director – Chester city), Vikki Wynne (Director - Wirral), Mike Forshaw (Director - Liverpool) and Stuart Penny (Director - Wirral)

Mike Forshaw, Director of Haines Watts’ Liverpool team, commented: “Following significant changes within the Haines Watts network, joining DJH was an obvious strategic decision.

“We were looking for a platform that shares our values and can provide the stability and enhanced resources that will support our valued clients now and in the future.

“DJH's strong regional presence and comprehensive support infrastructure makes it the perfect partner for our continued growth.”

The partnership enables DJH to offer the new client base - across Chester, Liverpool, and Wirral - access to in-house services, including estate planning, capital allowances and R&D tax credits, corporate finance, commercial funding solutions, HR consultancy and IT and technology support.

The acquisition demonstrates the group’s commitment to growth through strategic partnerships that enhance established client relationships taking the approach of ‘local leadership, enhanced operational support’.

Local leadership structure remains unchanged, with Mike Forshaw and Tim Cherry leading the Liverpool team, Stuart Penny and Vikki Wynne heading up operations in Wirral, and Steve Greensill continuing as director at the Chester city office, alongside newly promoted Joe Walters.

Scott Heath, DJH Chief Executive Officer, added his support: “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of expanding our presence in key regional markets through partnerships with high-quality, client-focused practices.

“The Chester city, Liverpool and Wirral teams bring excellent local market knowledge and strong client relationships that complement our existing North West operations beautifully.

“It is also an exciting region to do business in, with lots of inward investment, regeneration projects and fast-growing companies requiring the right tailored advice to expand even further.”

DJH, which is backed by private equity investor Tenzing, is a top 30 UK accountancy and professional services group with sixteen offices across the North West, Midlands, Yorkshire, the South East and, through the most recent partnership, in Dublin.

The group is committed to providing exceptional business advice and support to clients while maintaining the personal service and local expertise that defines successful regional practices.

Following 16 acquisitions over the last four years, DJH now employs a multidisciplinary team of 750 people.