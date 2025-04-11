Dobbies’ Liverpool store celebrates National Pet Day with garden living tips for dogs

Dogs Paddy, Nellie and Romeo at Dobbies

To celebrate National Pet Day today (Friday 11 April), Dobbies Garden Centres has unveiled its garden living tips for dogs, giving pet-owners advice on how to create an outdoor space the whole family can enjoy this spring.

Known for its love of dogs, all Dobbies stores are dog-friendly, and the garden centre runs a dedicated programme of events for dogs throughout the year, including Hopping Hounds, Pup-kin Patch, and Santa Paws.

With around 50% of Dobbies customers owning a dog, the garden centre is passionate about helping create harmonious garden living spaces that both pets and owners can enjoy. Here’s what Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, Nigel Lawton, recommends when it comes to creating a safe and welcoming environment for your pup this spring.

Choose your plants wisely

Playful pups bring lots of joy to the garden, but their energy could be a bit much for delicate plants. That’s why Nigel recommends choosing your spring bedding plants with care. He says: “Young plants and those with delicate stems might not stand up well to excited paws dashing through flower beds, so consider planting those in raised containers or protected spots. In your flower beds, opt for sturdy shrubs and hardy, well-established perennials that can handle a bit more activity.”

Plant protection

When it comes to protecting your hard work, Nigel recommends utilising raised planters and containers to keep plants away from curious dogs. He says: “If you’ve got a young puppy or particularly lively dog, making the most of container displays will mean you can enjoy spring colour in your garden without worrying about playful paws causing damage. All spring bedding plants at Dobbies can be planted in pots, window boxes, or hanging baskets, so you can still create an interesting flower display that your dog can sniff without getting too close.”

Create a dedicated zone for dogs

Your dog loves the garden just as much as you (maybe even more!) so if you have the space, Nigel recommends giving them their own special area for play. He notes: “To keep your garden looking its best and give your dog a fun outlet, why not create a designated play area for digging, using sand or bark, and sniffing, using dog-friendly plants? Filling the area with their favourite toys and treats will stimulate their senses and decrease the risk of them digging elsewhere in your garden. Dog-friendly plants like Cornflowers and Calendula, and herbs like Rosemary, Sage and Thyme are safe for dogs to sniff so can be planted to give them a dedicated area to explore with their nose.”

Create shady areas

Nigel says it’s important to be aware of the amount of sun your dog gets in the garden, especially as we approach the summer months. He comments: “To ensure your garden is a fun and safe space for your dog this summer, it’s a good idea to create shaded areas where they can keep cool. You can do this with sun parasols or naturally with trees, like Birch or Maple, or even large shrubs like Camellias can help provide shade for your dog during hot weather spells. You can also add a pet-friendly water feature to your garden to give dogs extra entertainment and keep them hydrated on warmer days.”

Renowned for its love of dogs, Dobbies sells a wide range of dog food and accessories. Well-behaved dogs on a lead are warmly welcomed in all Dobbies stores and in a dedicated area of the restaurant, where Puppacinos are available. Customers can take part in Dobbies’ monthly social media competition, Dogs at Dobbies, by posting a picture and using the hashtag #dogsatdobbies to be in a chance of winning a gift voucher.

For more gardening tips and advice, visit www.dobbies.com.