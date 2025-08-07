Eclectic lifestyle company lights up global growth plans with NPIF II funding

A Chester-based family-run fragrance and lifestyle manufacturer is investing in its future growth after receiving a six-figure loan from NPIF II – FW Capital Debt Finance, which is managed by FW Capital as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II).

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eclectic Lifestyle Company works with UK brands like the National Trust, Bloom & Wild, ASOS, John Lewis, Home Sense, Anthropologie and TK Maxx. It has set its sights on significant global growth and is using the investment to support its expansion into international markets in the US, Australia, Japan, Czech Republic and Poland. Eclectic Lifestyle Company is forecasting a turnover of £3.5 million over the next 12 months, a 50% increase from 2024, and aims to reach £5 million by 2026.

The Eclectic Lifestyle Company design and manufacture both WXY and Maegen brands from their site in Chester. Established in 1998, the business was taken over by John and Debra Pattinson in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business has since evolved into a family-run business with their children taking prominent roles - Matt (Managing Director), Ed (Sales Director), and Laura (HR and Production Director) - joining the team, along with brother-in-law Steven (Warehouse and Logistics) and sister-in-law Lavinia (Manufacturing). Eclectic Lifestyle Company supplies its products to a wide variety of stores from independent boutiques through to mainstream high street stores. In addition to manufacturing and distributing candles, room sprays, oils and diffusers, the firm distributes home goods such a statement plates and accessories.

L-R - Matt Pattinson Eclectic Lifestyle Company, Barry Wilson FW Capital, Debra and John Pattinson, Eclectic Lifestyle Company.

John Pattinson, Eclectic Lifestyle Company, said: “We’re well underway with our plans to export our products to the US market with the imminent opening of a third-party logistics warehouse in Gloucester City, New Jersey, south of New York. We’ve also identified four further markets in Australia, Japan, Czech Republic and Poland but had been holding back because we didn’t have the working capital needed to buy stock up front.

"Without the investment from FW Capital, we wouldn’t be able to do this. We can now accelerate our global growth with confidence. It’s been great working with Barry Wilson at FW Capital who has spent a lot of time and effort on this and we appreciate all his support.”

Barry Wilson, Investment Executive at FW Capital added: “Eclectic Lifestyle Company is undergoing a transformative growth journey with exciting plans to move into new territories. We’ve been able to provide them with the working capital needed to assist this activity. This will take them to the next level, scaling up their operations globally by exporting some fantastic UK manufactured products to a wider audience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Barnard, Senior Investment Manager at the British Business Bank, said: “The Eclectic Lifestyle Company is a great example of a Northern business combining creativity, quality manufacturing, and family values to achieve impressive growth. With support from NPIF II, it’s now in a position to take its brand and products global from its Chester base. It’s exactly the kind of ambition and entrepreneurial spirit we’re here to support.”

The £660m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIFII) covers the entire North of England and provides loans from £25k to £2m and equity investment up to £5m to help a range of small and medium sized businesses to start up, scale up or stay ahead.

The purpose of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II is to drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunity for new and growing businesses across the North of England. The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II will increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for the North’s smaller businesses, providing funds to firms that might otherwise not receive investment and help to break down barriers in access to finance.