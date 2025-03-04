Emily Saunders: UK's queen of jazz-fusion live in Liverpool

“UK’s Queen of Jazz-Fusion, Emily Saunders, is about to take the stage by storm in Liverpool — and tickets are selling fast.

“Liverpool is such an amazing and vibrant city with music at its core. It really is an iconic and influential music scene — past and present — and I’m always excited playing here,” says the critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer, who is performing live at the Liverpool Philharmonic this Friday, 7 March.

“It’s such a warm and supportive audience every time I’m here performing live. The city is incredibly artistic and vibey, and my music seems to go down a storm, and that’s down to one thing — the wonderful people in Liverpool, who I love,” says Emily, who grew up in south London in an highly musical family and began performing at the age of four.

Having recently sold out Liverpool’s state-of-the-art concert hall, the Tung Auditorium and London’s most iconic jazz venue, the Jazz Cafe, Emily is presenting her most powerful work to date — her new album, Moon Shifts Oceans.

Emily Saunders MOON SHIFTS OCEANS

It's a powerhouse of hits that will keep you hooked from the first track. Due for release on 28 March, her upbeat, soul-infused album blends smoky vocals with jazz-fusion and folk-pop sensuality. No wonder Emily is being hailed by critics as the breakout star for 2025.

Self-producing has freed Emily to create her most fluid material to date. Engaging and distinctive vocals blend pop and soul-jazz, pushing her vocal boundaries to make music that pops.

Her voice is rich and magnetic, wrapping around melodies with effortless grace and artistry. Expect infectious grooves and vibrant rhythms. Think echoes of Goldfrapp, Erykah Badu, and India Arie.

Emily Saunders MOON SHIFTS OCEANS

“When I’m in the flow, everything lines up — it’s a powerful feeling,” says Emily, the sole songwriter, composer, arranger, and producer on all her tracks.

“It’s an honor to perform in Liverpool the day before International Women’s Day, which is especially close to my heart, as it’s a celebratory shout out to all the wonderful women from all walks of life. This time I’ll be singing my heart out for Liverpool.”

Snap up the last few tickets for Emily Saunders' album celebration at The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic online.

For more information and to buy tickets please click here https://www.liverpoolphil.com/whats-on/contemporary-music/emily-saunders/

★★★★ – The Guardian ★★★★ The Independent ★★★★ – Evening Standard ★★★★ – The Arts Desk. ★★★★ – Jazzwise

"Absolutely brilliant" – Jamie Cullum, BBC Radio 2

"Musicality, poise and ingenuity. Saunders is the real deal" – The Guardian

"She is a fascinating artist on stage and just a wonderful world of hybrid musicianship and I am here for it" – China Moses, JazzFM

"A real powerhouse – she really does do it all! A lady who’s been causing havoc on the live circuit" – Simon Phillips, JazzFM

"Classy vocals.. hugely talented…much panache" – Echoes

"Superb new talent everyone’s talking about" – Jazz FM

LIVE DATES: 2025

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic: 7 March https://www.liverpoolphil.com/whats-on/contemporary-music/emily-saunders/

Colchester Arts Centre: 6 April Leicester Y-Theatre: 10 May: https://www.bandsintown.com/e/106352340-emily-saunders-at-colchester-arts-centre

The Exchange, Twickenham: 7 June: https://www.exchangetwickenham.co.uk/show/emily-saunders-moon-shifts-oceans/

For tickets and more information visit: www.emilysaunders.co.uk