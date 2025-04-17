Eurovision Grand Final to be screened in cinemas across Liverpool

By John Goldham
Contributor
Published 17th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 12:32 BST
You can watch the final broadcast from the BBC from the comfort of the cinema

Next month, cinemas across Liverpool will be screening the Eurovision Grand Final 2025 on Saturday 17th from 8pm, including Everyman Liverpool and ODEON Liverpool One.

Audiences will be able to cheer for their favourites, marvel at the performances and enjoy watching the night unfold on the big screen.

Switzerland is hosting Eurovision this year in Basel, following their victory at the 2024 contest with the song The Code performed by Nemo.

John Travers of CinemaLive, distributors of the event in cinemas, said: "We’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring Eurovision’s Grand Final live into cinemas across the UK for the third year in a row.

"There’s simply no better way to enjoy the biggest night in music than in a cinema, surrounded by fellow fans.

"So, grab your friends, dress to impress, and join us for an unforgettable celebration on the big screen."

Tickets and screenings can be found at: songcontestincinemas.co.uk

