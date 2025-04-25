Every confirmed trader unveiled as Southport Food and Drink Festival braced for record attendance
Organisers of the Southport Food and Drink Festival said they were expecting a record attendance with around 40,000 visitors expected to descend on Victoria Park to whet their appetites.
The hugely popular event which runs from Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 1 will welcome around 150 traders, producers and exhibitors.
Today, Visit Southport revealed every confirmed trader so far as well as a new Experience Marquee alongside a host of exhibitors and fun family-friendly activities to ensure the annual celebration of food tastes success again.
Visitors can enjoy foods from across the globe –with the delicious offerings ranging from Dutch pancakes to Pad Thai.
Other scrummy treats include tacos, Philly cheesesteak, giant Yorkshire puddings and even curried goat!
Sweet treats to devour will include bubble waffles, incredible candy floss creations and churros Sundaes.
New traders this year include Lids (pies), JT Akshaya (Indian Dosa), Cove (Matcha, Acai Bowls) The Shippy Chippy and La Petite Café – a container coffee unit with Roof Terrace.
As always there will a host of locally produced food and drink ranging from chutneys and jam to gin and pies.
Alongside a range of hot drinks options, there are already 18 confirmed bars at the festival serving up everything from cocktails and wine to world beers and cider.
New for 2025 is an Experience Marquee with just 18 tickets available for each of these paid events.
Experiences people can pay for will include cheese and wine and beer and whisky tasting and, for some, cake decorating masterclasses could be the cherry on top.
There’s a raft of things for children to enjoy including face painting, inflatables and a teddy tombola.
Choirs, dance troupes and a ukulele group will be among those ensuring live entertainment hit the right note.
Exhibitors’ offerings will range from wood carvings and wind chimes to handbags, hats and glittery hair and tattoos.
Cllr Marion Atkinson, Leader of Sefton Council, said:
“The Southport Food and Drink Festival continues to go from strength to strength, and we’re incredibly delighted to organise the biggest and best show we’ve ever had.
“If you’re a returning foodie I don’t need to tell you that it’s a fantastic showcase of the creativity, quality and artistic spirit that defines our borough’s food and drink offer.
“If this is your first time, you will have picked a brilliant Festival to start with, especially with our exciting new features like the Experience Marquee. There really is something for everyone to enjoy.”
The festival is on daily 10am to 6pm and is free to enter. To keep up to date with the latest information, follow @SouthportFoodandDrinkFestival onFacebook, visit www.visitsouthport.com or @visitsouthport on Twitter.
FULL LIST OF TRADERS AND EXHIBITORS (please note, this list is subject to change)
Street food
2 Sisters Thai
600 Degrees Pizza
Abbey Ice Cream
Bartwenty 20
Bar Crumble
Café Cannoli
Cake Corner
Continental Catering
Cove
Crepe Lucette
Daras Dhaba
Dobra Kitchen
Duo Catering
Eatdutchlekker
Enjoy Desserts
Floss Boss
Fully Loaded
Freshly Squeezed Fruits (GR8 Kitchenware)
Freshly Squeezed Fruits
Funtime Amusements
Greek Traditional Souvlaki
Grills & Chills
Halloumination
Harlem2Manila
Hectors Mexican
Jason Jamies Oriental Charcoal Grill - Noodles
JJ’s Caribbean Kitchen and Bar Limited
JT Akshaya
Just Wings
Lemon Shakers
Lids Catering
Love is Churros
Marleys Tacos
Nannie Pearls (Caribbean)
Nationwide Catering
North West Game
Piggie Smalls
Pitamu
Pizza Peddlars
Ready Steady Chef - Hog Roast
Salt and Pepper UK
Senor Churros
Senor Paella
Shippy Chippy
Snow Cones
Shake Factory
Spuds & Bros Ltd
Super Bao
That’s So Corny
The Bus Yard
The Butchers Kitchen
Tik Taco
Tornado Potatoes
Velvet Shakes
What’s Your Beef
Wild Street Kitchen
Xanders
Producers
Beau Pens
Bee Natural Wraps
Beekindreimagined
Bexton Cheese
Birkdale Cheese Co
Cactus Parlour
Casa Mia Sales
Celtic Spirit
Continental Cottage Ltd
Country Flavour
Daisy Louise Jewellery
Fairham Distillery
Finest Fudge Co
Flapjackery
Foragers Fancy
Gift of Oil
Heritage Kitchen Range of Preserves Ltd
Hive & Honey
HM Pasties
Its Black Dog
Jethro's Marinades
Jinger Drinks
Juiced the Tip
Kandy Kitchen Creations
Lancashire Mead Company Limited
Little Sutton Spice
Malvavisco Marshmallows
Mr Fitzpatrick’s Ltd
My Sweet Retreat
Nuttalls / Williams Handbaked
Pudding and Pie
Pure Indulgence Soaps
SA Sauces
Sawley Kitchen
Signature Scones
Simply Beeutiful Honey
Spirit of Garstang
Susan’s Farmhouse Fudge
The Doughnuteers
The Gourmet Scotch Egg Co
The Real Thai Pie Co - Haworth’s Bakery
The Wilde Bakery
Three Pools Nursery
Bars
Boston Shakers
Elite Bars
Flair 'n' Funk
The Bus Yard
Beer Inn/ Beer HQ
Lucky Number 13
The Special Cider Company
Wrexham Lager Beer Co
Bartenders on Tour
JJ’s Caribbean Kitchen and Bar Limited
Black Dog Wine Agency
Mobay Shack
Neptune Brewery
Sacre Bleu
The Occasional Drink
Think Wine Group
Vintage Bubbles
Coffee
Thanks a Latte
Clouds in my Coffee
Le Petite Café/ Gallaghers/ Up on the Roof
Mountain Mamma
Wiracocha
Exhibitors
Bee Strongher
Charles Taylor Trading
Costco
Glitter Dreambox
Hickory’s
Izzy’s Crystals
Julia Margaret
Lost Members Club
North West Air Ambulance
Nowhere Else Creations
Rich Green Fashion
Ruslyn Wood
Sefton Community Learning Service
Simply Magnetic
The Knife Sharpener
The West Lancashire Freemasons/ Southport Masonic
Experience Marquee
One Foot in the Grapes - Cheese & Wine
Neptune Brewery
Cake Corner
Victor - Whisky Tasting
Lancashire Mead
Hive & Honey
Just Wings
Children’s Entertainment
Pebbles & Treasures - Children’s Festival
Pocket Money Toys & Novelty Items
Freshfield Animal Rescue
Funky Faces
Mr Stix
Usborne Books
Funtime Amusements
Live Entertainment
Miss A's Dance Company
Ametrines
MADUkes (Maghull & District Ukuleles)
Gemma Doyle
Wellbeing Choir
Yooks!
Outlier