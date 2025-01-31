Everything you can see and do at Liverpool ONE this February half term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This February half term is the perfect opportunity to take some time to get out into the city for a full day of family fun.

Tick off those brands you (and the kids!) have been waiting to try. For kids who love toys and games enjoy John Lewis & Partners, a world of books at Waterstones (be sure to say hello to Paddington on your way in, and visit the fab reading corner!) and of course, favourite shops like LEGO and Kenji.

Got a birthday or occasion on the horizon? Pizza Express is the place for pizza-making parties, where kids can get elbow-deep in dough. Or book Build-a-Bear for a special get-together that’ll also have them taking home a new special friend.

There’s always fun to be had at Liverpool ONE. Catch the latest blockbuster at ODEON, put your problem-solving skills to the test at Escape LIVE, or Junkyard Gold Club, and for a fun unique experience, don’t miss the Upside Down House and Gravity MAX, the sheer amount of fun on offer is about to blow you away! Just about every arcade game is on offer – there’s so much for parents and kids to get excited about.

Liverpool ONE

Kids Eat Free

Treat the whole family for less this half term! With several restaurants at Liverpool ONE offering family friendly dinners that won’t break the bank, there’s something for everyone!

Kids eat for free at Barburrito, Pizza Express, The Real Greek, TGI Fridays, Smoke and Dough, and Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen.

Participating venues may vary, visit: https://www.liverpool-one.com/whatson/kids-eat-free/

Paddington Bear Statue

Everyone’s favourite bear has taken a seat at Liverpool ONE as part of Paddington Visits, a trial of Paddington statues across the UK. Fans, friends, and family can step into Mr. Gruber’s shoes, sit with Paddington for a spot of tea, a sandwich or two, or even write a postcard to Aunt Lucy! Find him on College Lane, near Waterstones.

Half Term Adventures: Learning Beyond the Classroom at Liverpool ONE

Who says learning is boring? This half term, bring the family to Liverpool ONE and explore three exciting activities filled with discovery and adventure!

The Nature Trail - Pick up a booklet from the Information Centre and get close to nature in the heart of the city. The Nature Trail is self-guided tour available all year round and offers kids aged 4 – 11 a chance to interact with Chavasse Park’s natural environment.

The free trail is self-guided by a map available online or at the Tourist Information Centre on Wall Street and it takes around 60 minutes to complete.

For more information visit: www.liverpool-one.com/nature-trail

The Heritage Trail - Take the kids on an exciting journey. Discover fascinating stories and hidden gems across Liverpool ONE while learning about the rich history of the city. It’s a fun and educational activity for the whole family to enjoy together. During half term weekends, characters will appear throughout the Trail.

Both free and fully accessible, the self-guided audio tour takes between 60-90 minutes to complete. To follow The Heritage Trail, download the Liverpool ONE MyONE app or alternatively collect the printed map from the Information Centre on Wall Street.

For more information visit: www.liverpool-one.com/the-heritage-trail

The Old Dock Tour - Step back in time with the Old Dock Tour. Perfect for curious kids and adults alike, this fascinating tour uncovers the secrets of Liverpool’s fortune, buried right underneath us here at Liverpool ONE.

The Old Dock Tours are available on Wednesdays, Fridays and every other Thursday and Saturday at 10.30am, 12pm and 2.30pm. Each tour lasts up to an hour.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.liverpool-one.com/whats-on/old-dock-tour/