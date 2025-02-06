Exciting new course for budding Make-up Artists

West Lancashire College are excited to announce the addition of a brand-new course for budding young Make-up Artists!

From September 2025, 16–18-year-olds will be able to study Media Make-Up Level 2 within the industry stand Hair & Beauty Lounge based at the college in Skelmersdale. The course offers a fantastic opportunity to be trained in media make-up for the film, TV, and theatre industry. A fast paced, hands-on practical course, designed to prepare people for the make-up, hair and beauty industry, students will be given the opportunity to develop their confidence and skill set to work with a wide range of clients.

Neil Farrell, Head of Curriculum for Creative Service Industries said, “The Hair and Beauty sector has seen significant growth over the past 3 years, employing over 224,000 people across the UK due to the raise in social media influencers, make-up artists and vloggers. Here at West Lancashire College, we are excited to introduce our programme in Media Make-Up Level 2, which has been designed in conjunction with leading industry specialists. There has never been a better time to study a course in this industry, and we welcome applications for anyone wishing to join us from September 2025.”

On successful completion of the course, students will receive a VTCT Level Diploma in Media Make-Up Studies and will be supported by teaching and support staff to take their next steps to an exciting career with the film and media business.

If this sounds like your perfect career, you can find out more about the course and how to apply by contacting the college directly: [email protected] or 01695 52300, you can also view more information on their website.