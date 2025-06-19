Exploring Liverpool: local care home residents take in the sights
One of the many highlights was a visit to the Museum of Liverpool, where residents explored exhibits showcasing the city's past and present. They enjoyed the displays and interactive exhibits, which provided a stimulating environment for all and sparked discussions about how the city has changed.
Another memorable outing was a trip on the Mersey Ferry, offering residents scenic views of the River Mersey and the iconic Liverpool waterfront. This leisurely cruise allowed residents to relax and enjoy the sights, fostering a sense of connection to the city's maritime heritage.
The final visit was to the world-famous Strawberry Field. This brought nostalgia for those who grew up with The Beatles, but also conversations about what a wonderful place Liverpool continues to be.
Andrea Lyon, manager at Oak Springs said: "Liverpool is more than just a city; it’s culture is steeped in stories, industry, shipping, music, and resilience. Seeing our resident’s pride in rediscovering memories, revisiting places, sharing their own tales, or enjoying new experiences was very special.”