Exploring Liverpool: local care home residents take in the sights

Residents of Oak Springs Care Home in Wavertree, part of the Sandstone Care Group, have celebrated their city with a series of engaging outings under the theme 'Our City of Liverpool'. These trips gave the residents experiences which reconnected them to the city's rich history and culture.

One of the many highlights was a visit to the Museum of Liverpool, where residents explored exhibits showcasing the city's past and present. They enjoyed the displays and interactive exhibits, which provided a stimulating environment for all and sparked discussions about how the city has changed.

Another memorable outing was a trip on the Mersey Ferry, offering residents scenic views of the River Mersey and the iconic Liverpool waterfront. This leisurely cruise allowed residents to relax and enjoy the sights, fostering a sense of connection to the city's maritime heritage.​

The final visit was to the world-famous Strawberry Field. This brought nostalgia for those who grew up with The Beatles, but also conversations about what a wonderful place Liverpool continues to be.

Residents Terry, Kev and Bob at the Museum of Liverpool

Andrea Lyon, manager at Oak Springs said: "Liverpool is more than just a city; it’s culture is steeped in stories, industry, shipping, music, and resilience. Seeing our resident’s pride in rediscovering memories, revisiting places, sharing their own tales, or enjoying new experiences was very special.”