Final home for sale at Thornton development

Barratt Homes is edging closer to completion at its Sundial Place development in Thornton as only one home remains before it is completely sold out.

The property ready to reserve is a three-bedroom home, and house hunters will need to act fast to secure their place in the established community on Lydiate Lane.

The three-storey Norbury home, which is ready to move into, offers prospective buyers an open-plan living room and dining area which features a set of French doors that open to the rear garden. A stunning modern kitchen and cloakroom complete the ground floor.

On the first floor, there are two double bedrooms, perfect for a home office or hobby room conversion, and a family bathroom, whilst the second floor is taken up entirely by the generous main bedroom with its dressing area and en suite.

Kitchen area in a show home at Sundial Place

Due to its prime location, it’s easy to see why customers are attracted to the development with its swift access to Liverpool's city centre, in addition to Crosby Beach being a short drive away.

There are also plenty of walking trails to enjoy in the Thornton area. These include the Crosby Loop which invites ramblers to stroll down the idyllic Crosby Beach or, for those who want a longer trail to follow, there’s the Hiking Loop from Hall Road, taking its travellers through a gorgeous National Trust location.

Home buyers who have a special appreciation for nature and want easy access to a large metropolitan city can find the ideal blend in the Merseyside town.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North West, said: “It’s wonderful to see so many buyers settling into their beautiful new homes at Thornton. The town is a dream come true for many of our residents, for its commuter links, the connection to the nearby beaches, and its rich history.

The living area in a show home at Sundial Place

“Sundial Place has been built by an incredible team who have helped to create a thriving new community, and we would encourage anyone interested in a brand-new home to visit our development to avoid missing out.”

The final property at Sundial Place is the three bedroom Norbury style home priced at £279,995.

To help inspire customers in how to best utilise all the space provided by three-storey properties, Barratt Homes has created its interactive properties to build the perfect home, where the Norbury can be fully customised to show how it meets the needs of the modern buyer.