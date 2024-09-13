First Cancer Research UK store opens in Merseyside

Southport cancer survivor and well known musician is VIP guest at opening event

Cavern wall of fame musician and cancer survivor Keith Hubbard has officially opened Merseyside’s first Cancer Research UK superstore in Southport today.

The 77-year-old,who plays guitar and vocals with reformed Merseybeat band The Rebels, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004 and again in 2009.

Keith, who also performs with The JKH Band, was chosen as guest of honour at the opening of the charity’s brand-new superstore on Central 12 Retail Park.

The shop – which at more than 9,000 sq ft is more than four times the size of a standard Cancer Research UK shop – is the first of its kind in Merseyside following the success of the charity’s 43 other UK superstores.

The store sells everything from furniture to electrical items, clothing and soft furnishings, gifts and women’s, men’s and children’s wear- with all profits going to fund lifesaving research.

Keith cut the ribbon to officially open the store after celebrating being cancer free for five years.

In 2020 Keith received a Flame of Hope Award from Cancer Research UK in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the cause after 20 years of fundraising.

He first began hosting charity gigs in aid of Cancer Research UK after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004 and undergoing six weeks of radiotherapy and hormone injections.

The cancer returned aggressively in 2009 and Keith signed up for a clinical trial of cryosurgery which involves using the extreme cold to destroy cancer cells. He was left unable to work for some time and credits his recovery thanks to the strides made in research.

Keith, who is married to Angela, was declared cancer free in 2019.

The father-of-two, who has two granddaughters, said: “When I was re-diagnosed in 2009, I was told the cancer could only ever be slowed down and not cured. So, to be declared cancer free was brilliant news.

“I’m certain my treatment wouldn’t have been possible without Cancer Research UK and the research they fund.

“It’s an honour to open the Southport superstore and I would encourage everyone across Merseyside to come and take a look at the great bargains to be found here and help fund lifesaving research, to help more people like me in the future.”

Assistant shop manager at the new Southport superstore, Clare Petch, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Keith for opening our new superstore. We hope his inspiring story encourages people to support the charity so that we can continue to fund the very best scientists.

“We’re always looking for volunteers and donations of furniture, good-quality clothes, shoes, bags, books and homeware are welcome. All money raised is desperately needed to fund crucial research.”

Every year around 44,700 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West.*

The Southport superstore will be open Monday to Friday, 9:00am until 7:00pm, Saturday 9:00 until 6:00pm and Sundays 10:30am until 4:30pm.

For more information about Cancer Research UK’s shops, visit www.cruk.org/shops or follow @CRUKShops on Instagram or Twitter.