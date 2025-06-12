Former Merseyside Police HQ Set for Major Transformation in Liverpool Waterfront Redevelopment

A landmark site in the heart of Liverpool is poised for a major regeneration boost, as Homes England emerges as the preferred developer for the former Merseyside Police headquarters at Canning Place.

Spanning 2.64 acres adjacent to Liverpool’s iconic waterfront, the long-standing police base is set to be reimagined into a multi-million-pound mixed-use development. Plans include new homes, a hotel, commercial units, retail outlets, and leisure facilities, marking a significant chapter in the city’s urban evolution.

The deal follows a comprehensive disposal strategy launched in 2024 by Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell, with the support of consultancy firm Mace Consult and property experts Colliers. The site, once the operational nerve centre for the Merseyside force for over four decades, was put to market for nine weeks and attracted 13 competitive bids.

Homes England, the government’s agency for housing and regeneration, emerged as the top choice following a detailed evaluation process that weighed factors such as design quality, environmental sustainability, social value, team expertise, and overall bid strength.

The Police HQ In Canning Place, Liverpool

Commissioner Emily Spurrell commented:

“After a thorough marketing campaign and robust evaluation, I’m pleased to confirm Homes England as our preferred partner for Canning Place. Their proposal offered the best value overall, aligning strongly with our consultation findings and the future ambitions of Liverpool city centre.”

Initially built in the 1980s, the 135,000 sq ft building at Canning Place served as the police headquarters until 2021, when Merseyside Police relocated to their purpose-built £48 million facility at Rose Hill. The move is already saving the force around £550,000 annually in operating costs, a figure that’s being redirected into frontline policing and infrastructure.

The site sale will unlock vital funds to modernise police stations and operational buildings across the region, ensuring officers are well-equipped and strategically located to support local communities.

Pat Harper, Director at Total Property Group in Liverpool, said:

“This is a landmark opportunity for Liverpool, not just in terms of real estate, but for the people who live and work here. Transforming Canning Place into a dynamic, mixed-use community will breathe new life into the waterfront and create lasting value for residents, businesses and visitors alike. It’s exactly the kind of ambitious, inclusive development our city needs.”

Legal proceedings are now underway, with the goal of completing the sale within the year. Homes England will then proceed to appoint a development partner, refine the masterplan in collaboration with Historic England and Liverpool City Council, and begin the formal planning process.

The Bigger Picture: Liverpool’s Property Surge

The redevelopment of Canning Place is part of a broader wave of investment reshaping Liverpool’s built environment. According to recent data:

£1.6 billion worth of property developments are currently under construction across the Liverpool City Region.

Liverpool saw a 4.3% year-on-year increase in property prices in 2024, outperforming many other UK cities.

Rental yields in the city average 6–7%, making it one of the most attractive urban centres for investors outside London.

Over 6,000 new homes are planned or in the pipeline to meet demand across central Liverpool alone.

As the city continues to cement its reputation as a hub for regeneration, Canning Place is expected to become a flagship example of Liverpool’s ongoing transformation, honouring the past while shaping the future.

“Canning Place is not only a site of local historic significance, it’s a gateway to Liverpool’s waterfront and a critical piece of the regeneration jigsaw. We are proud to play a part in revitalising this area and continuing the city’s impressive growth story.”