Former professional rugby player's Bowel Cancer Awareness Month plea

A former professional rugby player was shocked to be diagnosed with bowel cancer when he thought he had piles. Now Gary Sanderson, from St Helen’s, is backing a Cancer Research UK drive to help save more lives from bowel cancer - the UK’s second most common cause of cancer death.

The dad-of-two was in hospital to have the piles removed, but woke up following the anaesthetic to be told the surgeon had found a suspicious looking mass in his bowel which could be cancerous.

Following further tests, Gary was shocked to be told he had bowel cancer. At the time he was aged just 36 and both his daughters Rebecca and Sarah were at primary school.

Gary had assumed the blood in his poo had been caused by the piles and that he was feeling fatigued due to working shifts at a warehouse.

Gary Sanderson with wife Jeanie and grand-son Gus.

Gary had surgery to remove the tumour and a temporary stoma fitted for 10 months. He also underwent chemotherapy treatment and was placed on a clinical trial which included the drug fluorouracil which Cancer Research UK helped to develop.

Fortunately, Gary, who used to play rugby professionally for Warrington, made a good recovery and returned to work. He feels he was given a second chance of life after recovering.

He and his wife Jeanie welcomed their first grandchild Gus 15 months ago.

Bowel cancer kills around 2000 people in the North West every year.* Gary is sharing his story to mark Bowel Cancer Awareness Month this April and is urging people across the region to donate monthly to Cancer Research UK to help fund the next big breakthrough.

Gary Sanderson during his professional rugby career.

The 58-year-old said: “My diagnosis was an incredible shock and I feared I wouldn’t live to see my children grow up. I didn’t imagine for a minute I could have cancer.

“Now, I’m determined to raise vital awareness and funds. I’m living proof of the power of research and it’s given me the greatest gift of all - more precious time with my family. Success stories like mine simply wouldn’t be possible without monthly donations to Cancer Research UK that help to fund the life-saving treatments of tomorrow.”

Today the charity’s scientists are trailblazing new ways to beat bowel cancer with cutting edge technology - from using AI to develop a blood test to detect the disease early, to designing a robotic pill called the SampleCam. When swallowed, it travels through the bowel taking pictures with tiny cameras and using its mechanical arms to collect samples of potentially cancerous cells for testing. This tiny swimming robot could transform diagnosis and allow more bowel cancer cases to be detected early.

For Gary, progress like this can’t come soon enough. He added: “What used to be science fiction is becoming science fact and that’s so important, because too many people are still dying from this devastating disease.

Gary Sanderson and family.

“Spotting bowel cancer early saves lives. Research is key, but so is awareness. It’s vital that we put any awkwardness aside when it comes to talking about our poo and bowel habits. The most important thing people can do is be aware of what is normal for them and speak to their doctor if something isn’t quite right. It can make all the difference.”

For bowel cancer detected at the earliest stage, when treatment is more likely to be successful, around 9 in 10 people in England survive their disease for five years or more. But at the latest stage, this falls to around 1 in 10.**

Gary wants to see a commitment to diagnosing more cancers earlier in the Government’s forthcoming National Cancer Plan for England. And he’s urging supporters to sign Cancer Research UK’s open letter to Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, urging him to seize this once in a decade opportunity to transform cancer survival for all.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North West, Jane Bullock, said: “Our scientists have been working to beat bowel cancer for over 100 years. We’ve helped identify risk factors for the disease, developed many of the drugs used to treat it and are investigating why more people are getting bowel cancer at a younger age. But our work isn’t done yet.

Gary Sanderson with his grand-son Gus.

“We want to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer - no matter who they are or where they’re from. So, this Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, we hope people will get behind Rose and show their support - whether they donate to our life-saving research or sign our open letter to Government for a National Cancer Plan that delivers real change.”

Support the future of cancer research at cruk.org/donate