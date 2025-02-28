Free pints for rugby fans in Liverpool

Fancy a free pint to enjoy whilst watching the Six Nations? Britain’s biggest independent brewer, BrewDog is giving away free pints of its stout, Black Heart, to help keep the home nations’ hopes high!

Six Nations fans can grab a free pint of Black Heart at their local BrewDog bar during any England, Scotland, Wales or Ireland game when they book a table for food online for four or more people. The offer is available at all BrewDog bars in England, Scotland, and Wales until the tournament comes to an end on Saturday 15th March.

BrewDog will be showing all Six Nations matches at its bars and in addition to the free pint offer, has the perfect line-up of craft beer and epic food to enjoy the games in style.

To book your table or find out more, please visit: https://drink.brewdog.com/uk/live-sports

Six Nations: Black Heart Offer Terms and Conditions

Available for pre-booked groups between 4-12 people.

All guests within booking must purchase one main per person to be eligible.

Not available for delivery, or takeaway.

Only available for pre-booked groups only.

All group participants must be over 18.

Only available during Home Nation (England, Wales, Scotland & Ireland) games.

Available in all England, Scotland, and Wales bars excluding:

Edinburgh Airport, Edinburgh Waverley, Waterloo Arms and Gatwick Airport

Not stackable with any other offer or discount (E.g - Equity Punks, Wings Wednesday)

Full terms and conditions can be found, here: