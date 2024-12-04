Fresh hope for historic Liverpool mansion and land as it hits the market
Knolle Park on Beaconsfield Road, Woolton is a three-storey, Grade II listed former manor house and convent which in the past has benefitted from planning permissions for a range of separate development projects.
Past permissions include for a 50-unit residential scheme and a 60-bedroom care home and 56 ‘extra care’ apartments.
Located in desirable Woolton, where average three bedroom detached houses fetch around £500,000, this historic mansion and its 5.56 acres are now up for sale through Landwood Group, on behalf of the Receivers.
James Ashworth, Partner at Landwood Group said: “As a site, well known for stalled plans and neglect that have no doubt frustrated local residents, presents an incredible opportunity to breathe new life into a unique historic location.
“This Georgian mansion offers a rare and unique development opportunity to restore it to its former glory. While a purchaser has to work within the Council’s current policies, the past permissions show clear potential and should encourage interested parties as to the possible scope of what can be achieved.
“The fantastic location should attract wide interest from those looking to implement a range of high quality residential or care development options.
“Located half a mile away from Calderstones Park and Woolston Village, this a very desirable area of South Liverpool which is still within five miles of the city centre.
“We hope to secure new owners for the manor house, who no doubt see strong investment returns and future development which will create a positive impact on the local community, economy and environment.”
Originally built as Knolle Park manor house, the building was taken over as a children’s home by German Roman Catholic nuns in the early 20th Century.
The German sisters returned home at the start of the First World War and were replaced by The Poor Servants of the Mother of God and it became a Grade II listed building in 1975. The site has been unused since 2010.
Once deemed an eyesore by Liverpool City Council, this site now presents a prime opportunity for a new buyer to consult with the council on an acceptable development scheme.
