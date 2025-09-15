Freshers Fair brings students, employers and opportunities together

West Lancashire College proudly hosted its annual Freshers Fair, welcoming new and returning students to explore career opportunities, community connections and the chance to sign up to clubs and activities to enjoy throughout the 25-26 academic year.

The Atrium was transformed into an exhibition space with universities, employers and organisations on hand to speak with students about their future and the wide range of opportunities available to support them as they navigate college life. Students were also treated to complimentary refreshments with ice creams and PepsiCo kindly providing free crisps!

In addition, the college staff showcased the wide variety of clubs and activities available to students throughout the academic year including the football team, gaming club, walking club, as well as an incredible opportunity to join the Student Ambassadors programme.

A highlight of the day was a guest appearance by Josh Woods, a striker for EFL League Two club Accrington Stanley, who joined the event to inspire Sports students by sharing his experiences and passion for the game.

The event was supported by a number of fantastic organisations, who the College would like to thank; We Are With You, the University of Cumbria, Tawd Valley Developments, Tate Liverpool, Community Police, Manchester Metropolitan University, Liverpool John Moores University, Lancashire Sexual Health Service, Lancashire County Council, Birchwood Centre and Bannatyne Skelmersdale.

Dawn Hughes, Events, Campaigns and School Liaison Manager said: “We are delighted with the success of this year’s Freshers Fair. It was fantastic to see students engaging with employers and exploring extracurricular activities.”

The event was a great success and set the tone for another engaging and opportunity filled academic year for the students at West Lancashire College.

For further details about the events held at the College, please contact the team directly on 01695 52300, [email protected] or visit their website: www.westlancs.ac.uk