From crisis to confidence. How mentors are changing futures for care leavers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As National Mentoring Month nears its end, Pure Insight, a Northwest-based charity, is making an urgent appeal for volunteer mentors to help care-experienced young people. With homelessness among care leavers soaring by 27% in just two years, the charity’s work has never been more critical.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent statistics reveal that more than 4,300 care leavers aged 18–21 were assessed as homeless in 2023 alone. These young people often face immense challenges, including navigating life without the safety net of family support.

Mentors can bridge that gap, by offering stability, advice, and a listening ear.Volunteering rates remain worryingly low, with just 16% of adults in England engaging in formal volunteering monthly—a stark drop from pre-pandemic levels of 23%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pure Insight’s CEO, Sarah Sturmey, emphasises the urgency: "Volunteers are the heart of our work. Without them, we simply can’t provide the life-changing support these young people desperately need.

Pure Insight Mentoring

"Mentoring doesn’t just change the lives of the mentees—it enriches the lives of our volunteers too. We need compassionate people to step forward and make a difference this year."

One care-experienced young person shared how their mentor changed their life.

"I felt completely lost after leaving care. My mentor didn’t just help me figure out how to budget or find a place to live—they became the one person I could count on. Thanks to them, I now feel hopeful about my future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the mentors, the experience is just as powerful. Helena Smith, a mentor for four years, says: "Being a mentor has been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done. Watching my mentee grow in confidence and take charge of their life has been incredible.

"Anyone can be a mentor—you just need to care and be willing to listen. The training and support from Pure Insight made me feel ready to step into this role."

Pure Insight’s 2025 recruitment drive aims to recruit 50 new mentors to meet the growing need. Mentors are matched with young people based on shared interests and personalities and receive full training and ongoing support.

Flexible mentoring schedules ensure that even those with busy lives can contribute.This National Mentoring Month, the charity welcomes those who wish to take the first step toward transforming a young person’s life—and their own.

To learn more about becoming a mentor, visit www.pure-insight.org.uk or contact [email protected]