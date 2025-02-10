From Liverpool to a Kenyan Safari, all from Simonsfield Care Home

Residents of Simonsfield Care Home, Liverpool, part of Qualia Care, went on a whirlwind adventure to Rome, the Grand Canyon and were taken on a Kenyan Safari.

Thanks to virtual technology, these unforgettable journeys were brought to the residents without leaving the comfort of Simonsfield.

The virtual tour is an example of the wide range of activities provided by the home for its residents. Other activities include afternoon teas, exercise classes, shopping trips and dining out at local cafes and restaurants, the fun never stops!

Residents also get to enjoy films together, dancing lessons, bingo, and visits from local primary school children for reading sessions. Simonsfield knows how to bring joy and entertainment to its residents.

Karen Evans, the home manager said: “At Simonsfield, we strive to keep our residents interested and active. The virtual reality tour was a big success as the residents enjoyed it. Their adventures provided plenty of excited conversation.”