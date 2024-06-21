From Playtime to Pipeline: ex-childcare worker Steph builds new career helping keep millions warm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Before the Covid-19 pandemic Steph Rodriguez, from Liverpool, worked in childcare and in bars. Fast forward five years and she is now one of gas network Cadent’s lead engineers, with a critical role in keeping millions of people safe and warm in their homes. This International Women in Engineering Day (23 June), she hopes sharing her story will inspire more women to consider a career in engineering.

Steph’s remarkable career-change story is highlighted this week as part of a campaign to inspire and encourage more women to become engineers.

This Sunday (23 June) is International Women in Engineering Day, an annual celebration of the amazing work of women engineers across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is also an opportunity to spotlight engineering as a great career choice for women.

Steph Rodriguez hopes to inspire more women to become engineers

According to research, just 16.5 per cent of engineers in the UK are women.

“I think it’s a lot to do with how engineering is promoted in schools,” said Steph, 31, from Mossley Hill in Liverpool.

“If you’re hands-on, you tend to be guided towards the likes of food technology or childcare.

“I didn’t really know engineering was an option.

“But it suits me down to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like a challenge, problem solving, and figuring things out.

“No two days are the same and that’s what makes it great.”

Steph is the middle child of five and, after leaving high school, worked in childcare – including a year working as a holiday club children’s rep in Spain – as well as managing and working in bars that her family owned.

As Covid-19 severely impacted that industry, Steph looked for new options.

Encouraged by her uncle and cousin, who both worked for Cadent, she applied for an apprenticeship with the gas network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was successful in getting onto an Energy Operations apprenticeship and found herself one of only a few women on the programme and one of the oldest (at 27).

But from day one she has felt at home – and is keen to encourage more women to follow in her footsteps.

“About 80 per cent of the training was ‘on patch’ – learning how the gas network operates, supported by experienced mentors. The other 20 per cent was classroom work,” said Steph. “I just threw myself into it and I loved it.”

Now Steph is part of a team which inspects and maintains hundreds of pressure management stations across the North West region. These are essential to the gas network, helping distribute gas at safe pressures to more than 2.7 million homes, schools, hospitals, industry, offices, and other sites from Windermere to Crewe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cadent’s future talent programme offers a range of tailored training programmes and apprenticeships for anyone looking to start a career in engineering. To learn more about these and careers for qualified engineers, visit careers.cadentgas.com.

Hilary Buxton is Director of Engineering at Cadent. She said: “More than 30 of the 100 engineers in my immediate team are women, and we have seen a 30 per cent increase in female applications to our future engineering programme. We are making great progress where the environment we have created enables women to thrive.”