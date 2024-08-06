Funding boost for Liverpool and Wirral children’s charities

Alfie’s Squad, a Liverpool-based charity for children bereaved by suicide, receives boost to its plans to expand into new areas of the North West. Claire House, a Wirral hospice for seriously ill and terminally ill children, says it can help ‘more families than ever’ after also being selected for support.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside charity Alfie’s Squad, which supports children bereaved by suicide, and Claire House, a Wirral hospice caring for seriously ill and terminally ill children, are two of the three beneficiaries of a big local employer’s new Community Fund.

The two charities initially receive £6,700 each, an equal share of a £20,000 start-up pot for Cadent Foundation Community Fund – with the promise of more to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cadent manages the North West’s gas distribution network and its 24/7 year-round gas emergency response service. It asked its 1,100 employees in the region to nominate and then vote for which charities would benefit from the new fund.

Cadent's Rob Doran (left), Alfie Fitzsimmons (right), and other members of Alfie's Squad.

The third charity they chose is Jolly Josh, a Rochdale-based charity supporting children living with complex needs and physical disabilities.

Alfie Fitzsimmons, 15, formed Alfie’s Squad when he was eight, a year after his dad died by suicide. The funding boost comes at an important time, as the group looks to expand its services into new areas, across the North West and beyond.

Alfie said: “It makes me feel really happy that such a large company recognises the work we are doing, helping children who have lost a loved one to suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so grateful to hear that Cadent will be supporting Alfie’s Squad as one of their charity partners.”

David Pastor, CEO of Claire House, said: “We’re so grateful that the Cadent Foundation Community Fund will help us support more families than ever before this year.

“Having met some of the generous Cadent staff at the hospice already, we’re excited to work together with the community fund, raising much needed funds to provide the best possible care and support to our families.”

Ranjit Blythe, Managing Director of the Cadent Foundation, said: “Earlier this year, employees at Cadent were asked to nominate their favourite charity, a local charity they could support through the year, through fundraising as well as volunteering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted our employees to choose local charities that meant something to them and are important to their local community.

“Each network has a starting pot of £20,000, to split among their chosen charities. Employees will then fundraise additional money for their charities – and earn a bonus from the Cadent Foundation at the end of the financial year.”