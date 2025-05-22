Fundraisers tuck into big brekkie for national charity appeal

Liverpool fundraisers raised almost £400 as part of a major charity appeal to support vulnerable communities around the world.

Court Hey Methodist Church, in Roby Road, organised a “Big Brekkie” as part of the Christian Aid Week 2025 appeal.

Spokesperson Kevin Chabeaux explained: “Every year, during this appeal, people across Britain and Ireland have seven days to make a difference and support their global neighbours, in a celebration of hope for a fairer world.

“We took part by holding a “Big Brekkie” which wasan opportunity for people to come and enjoy a delicious breakfast and make a donation to Christian Aid. We’re grateful to everyone who supported us and helped us raise more than £395.”

Court Hey Methodist Church enjoying a big brekkie for Christian Aid.

Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

This year’s appeal focused on work in Guatemala, in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. As a result, farming communities have to battle severe floods and, more recently, ferocious heatwaves. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.

Despite the challenges families are facing, the unstoppable power of hope drives people to look for ways to push back.

Christian Aid has been working with organisations like, Coordinación de ONG y Cooperativas, to offer training and tools so farmers can diversify and grow more resilient crops, build water recycling systems, and create organic fertiliser.

To find out more about projects like these and how to get involved, visit www.christianaid.org.uk.