Go for gold with Hollywood Bowl's design a pin competition

Hollywood Bowl centres across the UK roll out a summer games themed design a pin competition, offering a lucky winner the chance to bowl over judges and have their winning ten-pin design turned into a life-size champion pin. The competition launches on Thursday 25th July, and is open to 6–12 year olds nationwide who would like to celebrate a summer of sport and creativity!

Hollywood Bowl is launching a nationwide design a pin competition for one lucky child to be crowned the ‘Champ-Pin’ in celebration of this year’s summer of sports.

The competition will let creativity roll as children across the UK will be invited to wow judges by designing a striking sport-themed bowling pin in honour of Great Britain’s athletes as they compete in the world’s biggest sporting event this summer.

Running for three weeks from Thursday 25th July 2024, the winning artist will be chosen on Monday 12th August and will see their medal-worthy design transformed into a life-size replica bowling pin and take to the winner’s podium in their local centre. The winner will also receive an annual family bowling pass, and two runners up will bag a free family bowling game pass.

Hollywood Bowl design a pin competition

To enter the competition, children aged 6–12 are tasked with designing their creative sports-themed bowling pin and their parents or guardians should submit their design to [email protected], or simply tag @hollywoodbowluk and using the hashtag #HWBsummerofsporton Instagram or Facebook including an image of their pin design in their post.

Dave Williams, Operations Director at Hollywood Bowl Group, said: “As this year’s exciting summer of sport continues, we’re backing the British athletes on their way to Paris this month and we want our young bowling fans to join in on the competitive spirit.

“This is an opportunity to get creative and let imaginations run wild. We can’t wait to see all the pin-tastic designs!”

A pin design template is available to download from Hollywood Bowl’s website for parents or guardians to print off at home and submit to enter the competition. Please visit here: https://www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk/design-a-pin

This summer, Hollywood Bowl centres are also offering a scorcher-of-a-deal with up to 50%* off bowling games when booked before 11 a.m. during the summer holidays. Summer visitors are in for a treat with Hollywood Bowl’s Big Summer Win, with thousands of prizes up for grabs. And the family feast deal is running throughout the holidays, which offers two adult meals, two kids’ meals, a side of onion rings, and four drinks from just £26*. Guests can bowl in their own flat, closed toes shoes, and should sign up for the VIP mailing list to receive offers and the latest news.