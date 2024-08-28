Go Quest Adventures launches group packages across all UK locations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking for a unique activity for your next group day out? Self-guided city trail company, Go Quest Adventures, turns city streets into adventure playgrounds with its immersive interactive walking treasure hunt in 24 cities across the UK perfect for groups large and small.

Go Quest Adventures is an interactive two-three hour experience accessed via a free app.Groups will work together to solve clues, crack puzzles and complete challenges that encourage them to explore local streets, learn about the city’s history and uncover secrets, all whilst witnessing beautiful landscapes and sparking great conversations along the way.

With a competitive leaderboard, it is the perfect challenge to keep groups of all sizes incentivised and working together to solve puzzles all whilst exploring the great outdoors.

Each Quest costs £28.95 for teams of 1-5 players, with a discount available when three or more teams book to play; ideal for larger groups. Dividing into multiple teams and purchasing one Quest per group is advised to ensure everyone enjoys the full Go Quest Adventures experience.

Groups can enjoy a pre-built city Quest or alternatively consider the unique option to individually tailor a Quest. A personalised Quest can take place in any desired location across the UK, and can include clues, puzzles and challenges made specifically for the group. The additional use of custom images and videos help to enhance the relativity for the group and the purpose of the Quest.

Kim, Founder of Go Quest Adventures, commented, “Our Quests are often a popular choice of activity for larger groups of friends, family and even colleagues looking for a unique easy-going experience. The Quests, pre-built and custom, serve as a great opportunity to explore your own city through the eyes of a tourist or a new city, with your Quest as your virtual tour guide.”

Having recently celebrated its second anniversary, the immersive trail company is home to 24 Quest locations across the UK, including Manchester, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Oxford, Bath, York, Nottingham and more, with Birmingham and Stratford-Upon-Avon locations set to launch in the coming months.

