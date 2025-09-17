Golden ticket winners announced at Caldy Manor care home on Roald Dahl Day
The highlight of the day was the announcement of our very first Golden Ticket Winners! It was a heart-warming moment as members of the local community came in to collect their prizes, their faces lighting up with joy. Sharing kindness and seeing that happiness first hand made the day even more special.
To mark the occasion, residents enjoyed a variety of Roald Dahl themed activities. From indulging in chocolate and candy inspired by Willy Wonka's factory, to watching a documentary about Roald Dahl’s fascinating life, there was something for everyone.
Hannah Roberts, General Manager at Caldy Manor, said: “We have many book lovers living here and they have agreed that Roald Dahl was an exceptional story teller. Everyone really enjoyed talking about their favourite characters from his books. It was also fantastic to have winners of our golden tickets which have been placed within the local community”
