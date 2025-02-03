Gulliver’s World set to reopen for a magical February half-term!

Families can look forward to a fun-packed February half-term as Gulliver’s World reopens its doors for a new season.

Gully and his friends will welcome the first visitors of the season to the Warrington theme park on Saturday, February 15, with the team ready to do what it does best – create wonderful memories and experiences for all the family.

And if visitors book online at least two days in advance, tickets will be at an early season special price from just £17 per person through to March 23, with the resort open at weekends and for school holidays.

There is an exciting array of events lined up at Gulliver’s World for 2025, including the Spring Spectacular with the Clangers during the Easter holidays, and May bank holiday weekend featuring the colourful Princess and Pirate Weekend.

For one weekend only, May 10 - 11, the park is thrilled to be welcoming CBeebies star Supertato, the world's strongest and bravest potato, while on June 7 - 8, the special guest will be none other than Paddington bear himself!

After Gulliver’s Summer of Fun during the long school holidays, highlights for later in the year include the spooktacular Fright Fiesta for three weekends in the run up to Halloween.

Throughout the year Gulliver’s World has more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities, all aimed at children aged from two to thirteen, including The Wriggler, The Pirate Ship, Desperado Drop, Togo Tower, and animatronic dinosaurs.

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors on February 15 and kick the season off in style with a cracking offer for families. The line-up for the year ahead promises lots of fun and excitement – for families, and the team at Gulliver’s World!

“We are conscious of the financial challenges facing families, so we always strive to keep our prices as low as possible, all while ensuring there is lots for children and parents to enjoy. We hope to see many of our regular visitors, and new faces too, during the season ahead.”

Families looking to turn their visit to Gulliver’s World into a super staycation can take advantage of the theme park’s variety of accommodation options, including a hotel with themed rooms, and themed dens, lodges and tipis in Wilderness Wharf.

Gulliver’s World opened in 1989, the second of the four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts to open, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Derbyshire, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

For more information about Gulliver’s World’s events, offers and accommodation, visit www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk