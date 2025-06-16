Historic plaque unearthed as Hardshaw Centre demolition progresses

A fascinating piece of retail history linked to Marks & Spencer has been uncovered during the demolition of the Hardshaw Centre in St Helens.

Workers dismantling the 169,000 sq ft former shopping centre discovered a commemorative plaque bearing the coat of arms and motto of Simon Marks, 1st Baron Marks of Broughton – a figure whose family helped shape the British high street.

The plaque, featuring the motto “Strive, Probe, Apply,” honours the legacy of Marks & Spencer, whose roots trace back to Michael Marks’s original “penny bazaars” in 1884, later transformed into a national institution by his son, Simon Marks.

St Helens’ connection with M&S dates back to 1902, when the retailer first opened a store at 29 New Market. It later moved to Church Street in 1928, the very site where the plaque was found. Today, M&S remains part of the borough’s retail offering at Ravenshead Retail Park.

M&S Plaque

Originally installed in 1984 to mark the centenary of M&S’s founding, the plaque was one of just 50 distributed to key UK stores as part of the celebrations. Its discovery offers a poignant call back to St Helens’ proud retail and market town heritage, just as the town looks to its future with plans to create a more vibrant, sustainable, and family-friendly centre.

Councillor Richard McCauley, Cabinet Member for Regeneration at St Helens Borough Council, said: "This discovery is a reminder of St Helens’ evolving reputation as a market town and our enduring spirit of enterprise. The Hardshaw Centre played a key role in borough life for over 40 years, and now we’re writing a new chapter for St Helens. This redevelopment is about regeneration – not just physically, but emotionally and economically – creating a future-now town centre that people can be proud of, somewhere they can spend more time and enjoy the experience.”

Matt Whiteley, Senior Development Manager at ECF, said: “Our shared vision is to create an attractive, sustainable town centre that honours local heritage while delivering welcoming spaces where people want to live, work, and play. The plaque is a meaningful part of that history, and we’ll ensure it’s given the recognition it deserves.”

The plaque will now be kept in safe storage while the ECF design team, St Helens Borough Council, Marks & Spencer, and local stakeholders consider options for its relocation to a new, prominent position.

Hoardings are currently being installed around the Hardshaw Centre as demolition progresses from interior to exterior structures. The work is being carefully managed to minimise disruption while preparing the site for its next phase.

Once demolition is complete, construction is scheduled to begin in September, delivering a new Market Hall, new extended transport interchange, a 120-bedroom Hampton by Hilton hotel, 64 high-quality homes, and 11,000 sq ft of modern retail space. These will be surrounded by sustainable public areas, designed to create a welcoming, green, and connected town centre.

This transformation forms part of a 20-year regeneration programme being delivered by St Helens Borough Council in partnership with ECF – a national regeneration partnership between Homes England, Legal & General, and Muse. The first phase focuses on revitalising St Helens and Earlestown town centres, restoring both to their former vibrancy.