Historic Southport golf course, Royal Birkdale, recognised as one of the best in England

Merseyside dominated National Club Golfer’s Top 100 list of the best golf courses in England, with a total of eight courses featuring.

Royal Birkdale Golf Club, in the coastal town of Southport, has claimed third place in National Club Golfer magazine’s Top 100 Golf Courses in England list.

The famous Merseyside golf course, which boasts a rich history steeped in tradition, was praised for its stunning views across the links, fairways running in glorious seclusion and its highly unusual Art Deco clubhouse, arguably the course’s most distinctive feature.

Established in 1889, Royal Birkdale Golf Club has played host to a raft of major events including The Open Championship, most recently in 2017, where Jordan Spieth secured the Claret Jug. The club is scheduled to host The 154th Open in 2026.

Royal Birkdale has been named among the best golf courses in England

It has also been the home to Curtis, Walker and Ryder Cups, as well as any number of prestigious amateur events and the AIG Women's Open over the years.

According to the panel of golfers and journalists who compiled the Top 100 list, Royal Birkdale’s unparalleled status within English golf has become less a matter of opinion than a statement of fact.

“Royal Birkdale is without doubt the best golf course in the north of England,” said Dan Murphy of National Club Golfer. “An Open Championship venue, and soon to be the host once more, it is a stunning place to play golf.

“The challenging and distinctive course already presented a true test of golfing skill, and radical changes made over the past 18 months ahead of welcoming The Open back next summer have only elevated the course - if that were even possible - making it feel more modern links than a classic traditional links”, added Murphy.

Merseyside was well represented in the Top 100 England list, with two standout courses breaking into the top 20. Royal Liverpool Golf Club and Formby were ranked 11th and 12th, respectively.

Several other courses from the region also earned spots on the list, further cementing Merseyside’s reputation as a premier golfing destination. Hillside (22nd), West Lancs (25th), Southport and Ainsdale (29th), Wallasey (46th) and Formby Ladies Golf Club (92nd) all featured among the top 100.

“The North West Coast of England is blessed to have many world class venues, with Royal Birkdale being just one of those. Southport & Ainsdale, Hillside, Formby and Formby Ladies are all within walking distance, while West Lancs is also just a short drive from Birkdale,” added Murphy.

For more information on Royal Birkdale, and to view the other courses in the region that made the NCG Top 100 England List, visit nationalclubgolfer.com/top100/golfcourse/north-west-coast