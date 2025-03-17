Home Bargains presents a Variety Sunshine Coach to St Margaret Mary’s Roman Catholic Junior School

Variety, the Children’s Charity, proudly presents a brand-new Sunshine Coach to St Margaret Mary’s Roman Catholic Junior School in Liverpool, thanks to the generous donation of Home Bargains.

The donation of this Variety Sunshine Coach will provide vital support for over 400 children, many of whom might otherwise not have the opportunity to go on educational visits or extra-curricular activities.

A number of the pupils at St Margaret Mary’s live in areas of high deprivation, with many struggling to access the wider community. The Variety Sunshine Coach will help to open a world of exploration and opportunity for the children as part of the Cultural Capital Offer provided by the school.

Children at St Margaret Mary’s will now be able to visit beaches, museums, theatres, and galleries - experiences that would otherwise be out of reach.

Variety Sunshine Coach

The Variety Sunshine Coach was officially handed over to Headteacher, Rebecca Wilkinson, and the students in a special presentation at the school. The school were incredibly thankful to Home Bargains for their life-changing donation.

The presentation was particularly poignant, as the coach is dedicated in memory of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was a pupil at the school. It was acknowledged by all present that Olivia’s legacy will continue by providing life-enhancing opportunities for children in the Knowsley community.

Laurence Guinness, Chief Executive of Variety, the Children’s Charity, said: “No child should ever miss out on the wonderful experiences, excitement and friendship that promotes their learning and development. Every child should receive the support and opportunities they need to flourish, no matter what.

"We are deeply grateful to Home Bargains for their generosity in funding this Variety Sunshine Coach, and we are honoured to dedicate it to Olivia’s memory."

Helen Morris, Home Bargains, presents St Margaret Mary’s Roman Catholic Junior School with Variety Sunshine Coach

Rebecca Wilkinson, Headteacher at St Margaret Mary’s Roman Catholic Junior School, said: “We were thrilled that Variety’s Sunshine Coaches favourably considered our application for a coach as this will afford our pupils countless opportunities to expand their cultural capital.

"We cannot thank Home Bargains enough for their generosity in funding the coach, and local entrepreneur, Barry Houghton who supports St Margaret Mary’s. The difference that their support will make to our pupils can never be underestimated.

"We felt that it was a fitting tribute to dedicate the coach to past pupil Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who tragically lost her life in 2022, and we’re delighted that her mum, Cheryl, agreed to this. I am confident that Olivia would have loved the places that the coach would have taken her to and having her name visible on the coach will ensure that her legacy will live on in both within our school and within the local community.”

Matt Morris, Home Bargains Head of Charity, said: "We are so proud to donate a Sunshine Coach to St Margaret Mary’s Junior School. It was a true privilege to visit the school and see the direct impact this coach will have on the children. We hope this coach will offer a world of opportunities both now and in the future."