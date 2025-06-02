Homebuilder pays homage to local community with show home designs

Merseyside housebuilder David Wilson Homes has highlighted the unique designs of the show homes at its Sundial Place development in Thornton.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two show homes at the Lydiate Lane community; a three bedroom Greenwood and a four bedroom Peregrine, were both given a makeover by the expert designers at Show Business Interiors.

Alix Riding, Client Account Manager at Show Business, said: “When designing the show homes, it was essential to understand the target demographic for this development and how they would realistically use their living spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This understanding was then translated into the design of the show homes with an aesthetically pleasing colour palette and design styles to inspire future buyers.”

The show home garden at Sundial Place (DWH)

The design process was intrinsically linked to the local area and its heritage, from the warm neutral and soft olive-green colour palette in the Peregrine that links to the beautiful rural surroundings, and the local photography of Formby’s woodland and Crosby beach.

Then there’s the more contemporary design of the Greenwood, where the designers showcased photography of nearby cities Liverpool and Manchester, highlighting the urban lifestyle that exists within easy reach of Sundial Place.

Alix said: “The show homes include various features that align with what potential buyers are looking for to enhance the living experience and create practical, aspirational spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the Greenwood, we have focused on maximising the dining and family areas which feature ample seating to create a secondary lounge area where the family can spend time watching TV, alongside a six-seater dining table for a great entertaining space.

Double bedroom at the Sundial Place development

“In the Peregrine, we have utilised the opportunity to feature a six-foot bed and ottoman in the main bedroom to show the buyer the impressive amount of floorspace this bedroom offers.”

There are distinctive aspects of the show home design that may interest prospective buyers, showcasing innovative approaches to modern living.

Alix explains “We have included a drawing space in the Greenwood for the children next to the working desk, to show potential buyers how their family could benefit from this multi-use space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the Peregrine, we have transformed one of the bedrooms into a dream workstation with a daybed to demonstrate that it can function as both an additional bedroom and a study space.”

The home office of the show home at Sundial Place (DWH)

The Greenwood and Peregrine are three and four bedroom homes respectively, designed to be low-maintenance, spacious and family-orientated.

Alix added: “Home buyers looking to design their own properties can take inspiration from these show homes by considering the ways to maximise each space, using various techniques to create multi-use spaces and focusing on practicality.

“When it comes to decoration, start with the perfect neutral base for your home and add your favourite accent colours on top through soft furnishings and styling items.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said “We are very pleased with the designs of our show homes at Sundial Place, and we hope that house hunters will enjoy exploring the properties to take inspiration from their excellent interiors.”

Typical living room at the Sundial Place development

Sundial Place can be found on Lydiate Lane in Thornton, with a range of three and four bedroom homes available from £267,995.

For more information about any developments in the area, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 0333 355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Merseyside.