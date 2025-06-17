Hospice to hold annual summer garden party this weekend

St. Joseph’s Hospice, on Ince Road in Thornton near Crosby, is hosting its annual Summer Garden Party this Sunday, 22 June, from 12 noon to 4pm.

With traditional games, refreshments, live entertainment, and stalls selling crafts and gifts, it will be a fun day for the whole family with the aim of raising valuable funds for this very special local charity.

No summer garden party would be complete without a barbecue and a glass of beer or prosecco and visitors will find them all on Sunday, as well as cakes, and hot and cold drinks. The hospice’s catering team will also be selling homemade pizzas and pancakes from their brand-new Bake Box, as well as freshly-baked homemade breads, chutneys, and ‘pup star' biscuits for any four-legged guests.

The hospice’s annual Teddy Bear Parade is also back - something that generations of local children have taken part in over the years. Any children who would like to join in the parade through the hospice’s woodland gardens, should bring along their favourite teddy for a chance to win a prize for Best Dressed, Most Unusual and Oldest Teddy.

Volunteers at last year's Summer Garden Party at St. Joseph's Hospice.

St. Joseph’s Hospice is an independent charity and has been providing end of life care for local families for over 50 years. It costs £11,500 a day, to keep St. Joseph’s Hospice running and so events like this are a really important way of supporting its future.

Zoë Furnivall, community and events fundraiser for St. Joseph’s Hospice, said: “We love to celebrate with our local community each summer, and this year we have gone a bit retro with lots of traditional games and family fun for you all to enjoy, so please bring along your family and friends and show your support to the hospice. It’s free entry but please bring lots of cash for the games and tombolas.

“We still need of bottles of prosecco before the day so, if you can donate any, please drop them in at the hospice this week. We hope to see you there!”

For more information, contact 0151 932 6044 or [email protected].