Housebuilder boosts outdoor learning at Burscough primary school

Little explorers at St John’s Primary School will be able to enjoy outdoor learning in a woodland walkway funded by Redrow.

The project, which will be housed in the school’s Forest School area, will have numerous benefits, including fostering a connection with nature and promoting outdoor learning.

Headteacher, Jayne Wallington said: “Our woodland walk will support the mental health and physical wellbeing of our pupils by encouraging active play and mindfulness in nature. Additionally, the project will raise environmental awareness and inspire sustainability and a more eco-conscious community, while preserving green spaces for future generations. We’re so thankful for Redrow’s support in making this happen.”

The area will be used by lots of different community groups including a local church, Scouts and Rainbows alongside school children on a daily basis.

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW, said: “We’re delighted that our community fund has been able to support the school’s outdoor discovery area. At Redrow, we believe green spaces play a vital role in building thriving, connected communities, so when we saw the school’s vision for enhancing outdoor learning, we were proud to lend our support.”

This news comes after the housebuilder has re-launched its Playmaking campaign to get the nation playing out again. Barratt Redrow, of which Redrow is a part, has made a landmark commitment to prioritise inclusive play spaces across its developments.

This new commitment will see the housebuilder incorporate inclusive and accessible play areas across their new developments in the north west, working with children and young people to design play spaces that meet the needs of the local community where possible. As the UK’s largest housebuilder this could deliver up to 100 new accessible and inclusive play spaces for parents and children to enjoy each year.