Ian Stone will embark on his first UK national tour with his new acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe 2024 show, ‘Ian Stone is Keeping it Together’, kicking off in Leicester at Firebug on 13 September, touching Liverpool on 14 September at Hot Water Comedy Club -For Tour Tickets visit – www.ianstonecomedian.co.uk

Ian IS keeping it together but only just. Yes, he has all his own hair and teeth and keeps a tight control over his between meal snacking but what does it matter when there’s war in the middle east and Donald Trump could be allowed back (back!!) into the White House? How can there be such terrible pain and suffering in the world even though Ian always rates his WhatsApp calls, package delivery and parking experience? And what happens to all the pens he buys? These and other questions will get the answers they deserve.

Ian Stone is "A masterful exponent of self-mocking Jewish humour" according to The Times. He has been ranked as “one of the top ten comedians in the UK” by The Independent and The Guardian has described him as "Seriously funny”. His show at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, ‘Ian Stone will Make it Better’, played to packed houses and won a Spirit of The Fringe award.

Ian is also a prolific broadcaster and author, known for his appearances on satirical, political, and sports TV and radio shows. Currently, he presents"The Football's On" and hosts the "Handbrake Off", the Athletic’s Arsenal podcast, where he talks about his favourite team, Arsenal FC. Their first live show recording last year was a sold-out success at the Leicester Square Theatre in London.

Ian Stone - Credits: Elliot Minogue-Stone

As an author he wrote the book, “To Be Someone”, part auto-biography, part social history and part love letter to Paul Weller and The Jam. Ian has written for various publications, his op-ed for Chortle entitled “Why is there so little political comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe?”, published last year - was cited by The Observer and The Guardian in an article about how “standup has taken a sharp turn towards inner trauma in recent years”. Ian also had guest columns published in Men's Fitness, and a monthly column in The Arsenal Magazine.

Ian Stone UK tour starts in Sept 2024. For press enquiries please email [email protected] and/or [email protected]

Ian Stone is Keeping it Together UK Tour 2024

13 September - Leicester, Firebug – Buy Tickets

14 September - Liverpool, Hot Water Comedy Club - Buy Tickets

19 September - Grantham, Guildhall Theatre - Buy Tickets

21 September - Milton Keynes, The Stables - Buy Tickets

17 October - Brighton, The Forge - Buy Tickets

18 October - Southampton, The Attic - Buy Tickets

19 October - Leeds, The Wardrobe - Buy Tickets

23 October - Aldershot, The West End Centre - Buy Tickets

24 October - Biggleswade, Bigg Theatre - Buy Tickets

6 November - Maidenhead, Nordern Farm - Buy Tickets

7 November - Lyme Regis, Marine Theatre - Buy Tickets

8 November - Bristol, Hen And Chickens - Buy Tickets

9 November - Bordon, Phoenix Arts - Buy Tickets

15 November - Guildford, Electric Theatre - Buy Tickets

16 November - Newcastle, The Stand - Buy Tickets

17 November - Glasgow, The Stand - Buy Tickets

18 November - London, The Comedy Store - Buy Tickets

22 November - Tring, Dembe Theatre (formerly The Court Theatre) Buy Tickets

23 November - Cambridge, The Junction - Buy Tickets

28 November - Luton, The Hat Factory - Buy Tickets

29 November - Birmingham, The Glee Club - Buy Tickets