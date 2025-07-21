Ikkayees Indian Restaurant UK – A flavourful destination in the heart of Liverpool

If you're in Liverpool and on the hunt for delicious food that blends rich Indian spices with Arabic flair, Ikkayees Indian Restaurant UK is your go-to culinary destination.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for its vibrant atmosphere and authentic recipes, Ikkayees has quickly earned a reputation as one of the best Indian restaurants in Liverpool, especially popular among students, families, and food lovers alike.

Conveniently located near the university area, Ikkayees offers a menu that’s packed with flavour, variety, and comfort—perfect for those looking for the best Indian food near university. Whether you're craving a hearty South Indian breakfast, a sizzling tandoori platter, or comforting Kerala-style curries, every dish at Ikkayees is made with fresh ingredients and traditional techniques.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking for the best breakfast spot in Liverpool? Ikkayees stands out with its mouthwatering dosas, fluffy appams, spicy omelettes, and masala teas that provide a flavourful start to your day. The restaurant opens early, making it a favorite morning stop for those wanting a hot and satisfying meal before work or class.

A Flavorful Destination in the Heart of Liverpool

Families love Ikkayees for its spacious, welcoming environment and diverse menu that caters to all ages and tastes. From mild butter chicken to bold biryanis and vegetarian delights, this family restaurant in Liverpool has something for everyone.

In addition to Indian classics, Ikkayees also offers a taste of the Middle East with its Arabic cuisine in Liverpool—featuring kebabs, grilled meats, and fusion dishes that celebrate the region's rich culinary heritage.

Whether you're a student missing home-cooked food, a family looking for a weekend treat, or a foodie exploring bold flavours, Ikkayees Indian Restaurant UK promises a memorable dining experience rooted in authenticity, quality, and hospitality.