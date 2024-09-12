Two new faces have joined the renowned trainee management scheme at Gulliver’s World in Warrington.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shikhar Lincoln, 31, and Imogen Prescott, 24, have started the Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts’ year-long bespoke training programme, which is now in its eighth year.

Shikhar and Imogen will initially train at Gulliver’s World before experiencing other areas of the theme park business at Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shikhar, originally from Chhindwara in India, has been with Gulliver’s for a year, having previously worked as an assistant project manager at Knight Frank, a real estate consultancy, and completed his master’s in construction management from the University of Huddersfield.

Your World

“Working at Gulliver’s means being part of an innovative and dynamic environment, where creativity and new ideas are encouraged,” said Shikhar.

“I’m excited at the opportunity to develop the wide range of skills covered by the training programme, from customer service and operational procedures to leadership and management, which ensures that employees are well-rounded and prepared for various challenges.”

Imogen, from Hornsea in East Yorkshire, has a master’s in architecture and environmental design and previously worked at Disney World in Orlando.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The idea of progression in the theme park industry excites me, as I love theme parks! I’m looking forward to helping with the seasonal events, and learning to operate rides, and watching families have fun.”

The two trainee managers are part of a group of nine appointed across the four Gulliver’s resorts. Under the programme, they will take on their own bespoke projects, receive mentoring from a senior member of Gulliver's staff, and have access to external development coaches and experts, before stepping into new management roles at the end of the 12-month term.

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “We are thrilled to have Imogen and Shikhar joining the management team as trainees. We are proud of the programme, because we have seen some excellent managers graduate over the years who have gone on to achieve fantastic careers within the Gulliver’s family.

“Indeed, four graduates from last year’s programme have just taken on leadership roles across the Gulliver’s sites, and this progression offers great encouragement to our new trainee managers, as they can work with, and learn from, these new managers. We are always on the lookout for the next intake of trainees – get in touch if you think you have what it takes!”

For more information about career opportunities at Gulliver's Theme Park Resorts, visit: careers.gulliversfun.co.uk