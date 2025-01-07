Institute of Contemporary Music Performance announces plans to launch new Liverpool campus alongside SAE Institute

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP) is expanding into the North West for the first time with major multi-million pound investment in a new Liverpool campus. Due to open in 2025, it is set to support the next generation of creative musical talent in region and beyond.

Located at Pall Mall, ICMP will be co-located with the world-leading creative media educator, SAE Institute, forming a powerhouse of hands-on, industry-focused degree programmes, combining expertise in music with cutting-edge creative media courses.

ICMP is launching its presence in the city with a series of open days, the next of which will take place at the Pall Mall campus on 25th January 2025, with more dates to roll out throughout the coming year.

Established in 1986, ICMP is one of the UK’s leading contemporary music schools and has been at the forefront of contemporary music education for over 35 years. Its reputation for excellence and innovation has seen thousands of graduates forge successful careers in music and the wider creative industries.

ICMP Queens Park Campus London

Some of its most popular courses include music production and mixing, songwriting, artist development, as well as music business and live event management.

Chart-Topping Alumni include Ed O'Brien: Radiohead guitar innovator, Luke Patterson: Grammy winning drummer with Clean Bandit, and Foxes: Electronic pop trailblazer.

The open days are designed to provide students and parents with valuable insights into what life will be like on a collaborative campus with students from SAE. Attendees will have the chance to interact with specialist tutors, all of whom are practising industry professionals. Visitors can also explore the innovative curriculum, designed to meet current industry demands and prepare students for real-world challenges and future careers in contemporary music and beyond. ICMP sets the standard for excellence in contemporary music education, ensuring that students are fully equipped for successful careers in their chosen fields.

Steffan Davies, Chief Executive of AD Education UK, which includes ICMP and SAE Institute, said: “We are excited to be expanding in Liverpool and alongside Leeds, really making our mark in the North West of England and can’t wait to welcome eager artists and creatives to our open day, giving them a feel for our values and offering as an institute.

“Many of our graduates have gone on to become household names including Fraser T Smith, Clean Bandit and The Vaccines. Our alumni have also made their mark behind the scenes, working for labels and events companies, designing cutting-edge tech for the Rolling Stones and shaping audio within industries such as film, TV, and gaming. This new chapter in Liverpool gives us an exciting opportunity to develop a truly collaborative campus bringing together the next generation of talent in one of the UK’s most dynamic musical and creative cities.”

ICMP’s Northern expansion will also see the institute open a new campus in Leeds. To book a place on the open day, or for more details, prospective undergraduates should email [email protected] or call 0207 328 0222.