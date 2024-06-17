Italian eatery announces comeback menu tour

By L CFContributor
Published 17th Jun 2024, 12:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The premium casual dining concept will be bringing back their guest’s favourite dishes, as voted by them, with the most popular to feature on their next food menu.

Gusto Italian, the home of special occasions, will be bringing back their popular dishes of the past, between 19th June to 28th July.

Following a recent survey, where customers were asked about their favourite Gusto Italian meals, 500+ responses confirmed three stand out dishes. The most-ordered ‘comeback’ dish will be added to the AW24 A La Carte menu.

The winning starter, main and dessert were:

Gusto Italian, Comeback Tour MenuGusto Italian, Comeback Tour Menu
Gusto Italian, Comeback Tour Menu

Creamy Garlic Mushrooms

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Served in a white cream sauce, topped with crispy shallots and served with toasted Puglian bread

Flattened Rump Steak

Marinated in garlic & rosemary oil and chilli flakes, served with fresh rocket lettuce and parmesan

Nutella & Mascarpone Calzone

Served with vanilla gelato

Kat Schofield, Head of Marketing at Gusto Italian, said, “We’re really looking forward to bringing back a selection of our guest’s favourite dishes from the past. These have been standout with our loyal customers for years and we’re excited to see which ones wins a space on our next menu.”

The Comeback Tour Menu will be available across all 14 venues including Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Oxford, Liverpool, Alderley Edge, Cheadle Hulme, Didsbury, Heswall, Knutsford, and Cookridge.

Bookings for the Comeback Tour Menu can be made via https://gustorestaurants.uk.com/book/

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.