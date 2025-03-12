Jamie Carragher kicks off Green Football’s Great Save with secret British Heart Foundation kit drop in Liverpool

Football presenter and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher surprised staff and volunteers in Bold Street’s British Heart Foundation shop this week when he popped in to make a very special donation.

The former player handed over his match-worn England shirt from the World Cup match against USA in 2010, as part of Green Football’s Great Save – a campaign aimed at encouraging others to give pre-loved sportswear a second life and highlighting the importance of keeping kit in play.

Top footballing talent have made a series of surprise drops at a variety of different charity shops across the country in the run up to Green Football’s Great Save, which runs until April 2.

The secret drops mark the start of Green Football’s Great Save, the world’s biggest climate-football campaign, which brings together the football community - fans, players, clubs, leagues, grassroots teams and schools - to take action to tackle climate change and protect the future of the game. This year is all about keeping sports kit in play for longer by donating, selling, reusing or upcycling - helping to reduce waste, save money, and support communities who may lack access to kit.

British Heart Foundation’s Nick Harrison, was in the high street charity shop when Carragher walked in. “It was great to see Jamie in our Bold Street shop making his donation. Hopefully this will inspire other people in the region to have a clear out and donate their own kit, as well as shopping for second hand sportswear in our shops. It not only keeps clothes out of landfill, but it helps us to raise vital funds for heart research.”

Every year, an estimated 100,000 tonnes of sportswear ends up in UK landfills¹ - the equivalent to 951 football shirts every minute2. Landfills produce large amounts of methane - one of the most toxic greenhouse gases - which fuels climate change. Keeping kit in play for just nine more months could reduce its carbon, water, and waste footprint by up to 30%.³

Sarah Jacobs, Green Football Director, said: “Whether it’s donating a shirt or finding a new purpose for old kit, every action contributes to reducing waste, promoting sustainability in football and helping to protect the game we love. By taking part in Green Football’s Great Save, fans can win prizes including a year’s free Sky Sports and match tickets. They can also score goals for their club in the Green Football Cup, by taking green actions like donating old kit.”

For more information on all the activities and how to get involved, go to www.greenfootball.org