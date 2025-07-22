Jess Smith: Liverpool’s Teenage Trailblazer Inspiring the Next Generation of Women in Motorsport

Today, July 22nd, marks the anniversary of the Paris to Rouen Motoring Contest, considered the world’s first-ever motorsport event. 129 years on, the spirit of innovation and passion that fuelled that historic race is alive and well, and it’s being reignited by a new generation of motorsport trailblazers like Jess Smith. At just 17 years old, Liverpool-based Jess has become one of the UK’s most exciting young talents in motorsport media. With a reach of over 200,000 on Instagram in the last 30 days alone, she’s not only capturing the attention of fans - she’s inspiring them too.

Earlier this month, Jess attended the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where she witnessed Lando Norris claim his first home win, an emotional and unforgettable moment for fans across the country. “Watching Lando win from the LandoStand was insane,” Jess said. “It was packed with over 3,000 people wearing his merch and cheering him on. You could feel the pride and energy, it was really special.”

But Jess wasn’t just there as a fan, she was working. Known for her creative and engaging content, Jess carefully plans her race day coverage, aligning it with social trends and her audience’s interests. “I filmed a pass-the-hat video because I knew it would connect,” she said. “I also spent hours packing Skittles bags to hand out, it’s part of how I build my brand and connect with people.”

From filming in the paddocks of junior racing series like Ginetta Juniors and British F4, to speaking on major industry panels, Jess’s rise has been nothing short of incredible. She’s already booked to speak at this year’s British Motor Show on both the Next Big Thing and Driven Women panels, representing not only youth but also the increasing wave of women shaping the sport from the inside out.

“I noticed so many women at Silverstone - marshals, race makers, fans. We’re growing in numbers and confidence, and I’m proud to be part of that change,” she said. “People like Laura Mueller, F1’s first female race engineer, are smashing barriers, and I want to do the same in motorsport media.”

Her advice to other young women? “Get yourself to race weekends. The junior series are cheaper and more accessible, and you can meet teams, drivers, content creators, just start talking. And be different. There are lots of girls trying to get into motorsport media now, so stand out by doing what you love in your own way.”

From the historic roads of Paris to Rouen in 1895 to the roaring grandstands of Silverstone in 2025, motorsport has always been about pushing boundaries and Jess Smith is proof that the next chapter belongs to bold, creative young women with a story to tell.

Follow Jess’s journey on Instagram: @js.tracksidemedia

Meet Jess in person at The British Motor Show this August – tickets at www.thebritishmotorshow.live